Craddock: Bayou City in 1904 a long way from Mayberry

You can find the most interesting things on your bookshelves during a pandemic. In my case, take “Charter and Revised Code of Ordinances — 1904” stuck right between “Be My Guest” by Conrad Hilton and “Autobiography of Davy Crockett.” So much for my library filing skills.
The found book is for the city of Houston, which 116 years ago covered a full four square miles and was home to 70,000 souls (or about 10,000 fewer than the population of current-day Longview.)
Now, having been a frequent visitor to Houston in the past, I happen to share the East Texas sentiment that God never intended for cities to grow to the present-day size of Houston. (Take Bayou City traffic. I never have figured out why it’s called “rush hour” when the traffic is at a standstill.)
However, speeding must have been a real problem in Houston at the turn of the 20th century. So Mayor A.L. Jackson and his 12-member (All men, by the way) City Council passed its Article 844, which made it unlawful for any carriage, horseless or otherwise, “to drive through any city streets in a gait faster than six miles per hour, or to turn any corner in a gait faster than a walk.”
No banana peels
Then there was Article 483, which made it illegal to hitch your wagon to awnings on Travis Street. Another statute noted that “Carriages, buggies, surreys, automobiles or any other wheeled vehicles” couldn’t hitch or stand along Main Street longer than 30 minutes. Violators could be hauled into Corporation Court and fined.
To be honest, the book reminds me a lot of Mayberry from “The Andy Griffith Show,” another community from another era when life was slower paced. I believe Deputy Barney Fife would have been right at home in the Houston of 1904, writing up citations for unfortunates breaking Article 669 (illegal use of air guns) or Article 727 (tying animals to lamp posts). However, nowhere could I find a Houston law similar to Mayberry’s infamous Code 907 (illegally dipping your hat into a horse trough).
Article 720 decreed that Houstonians throwing banana peels on a sidewalk or street crossing would face a $100 fine. That was a pretty hefty sum of money in 1904. (I understand the banana law eventually was, well, repealed.)
With more and more vehicles on Houston’s streets in 1904, the City Council reserved the right to regulate “the rolling of hoops…and use of velocipedes.” (Velocipedes are better known as bicycles today.)
Upholding the law was the Houston Police Department, which certainly has changed since the turn-of-the-century Article 529 decreed that police officers “should not become offended at any harsh or abusive language that may be applied to them.” What the patrolmen probably were offended about was the $75-a-month salary they were paid.
Never on Sunday
Article 670 prohibited “Opium Resorts” inside the city while Article 681 threatened any person “who shall hereafter labor, or compel, force or oblige his employees, workmen or apprentices to labor on Sunday.” And heaven help anybody who “by rude or indecent behavior … disturbs any female in public assembly.”
Persons found guilty of violating any of the city ordinances could be hauled off to jail and forced to work on rock piles, streets or other public-works projects. Prisoners received 50 cents credit toward their fines for each day they worked.
And a reminder of the fading frontier can be found in Article 25, which warned that “anyone caught dueling with deadly weapons” would be prohibited from voting or holding elective office.
The 1904 book or ordinances also shows that officials were well aware of Houston’s growth potential. One ordinance mandated that any new buildings “three stories or over” had to have fire escapes. No doubt Mayor Jackson envisioned that one day Houston might even have buildings eight or 10 stories tall!
Anyway, the book gives a nostalgic look at the Houston that used to be. But somehow, I don’t believe Barney Fife would feel at home there in 2020.