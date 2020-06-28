Craddock: Borden had a taste for inventions

Gail Borden Jr. was quite a fellow — a genuine Texas hero. Why, he ought to rank right up there with Travis and Houston and Willie Nelson.
Borden is, of course, best remembered for milk and ice cream. But he did so much more during his lifetime.
For instance, did you know he founded Texas’ first successful newspaper? He laid out the town site for the new city of Houston. He prepared the first topographical map of Texas. He helped write the first state constitution. He even served on a group that later founded Baylor University.
But most of all, Borden was an inventor. And his most important contribution to mankind came on Aug. 19, 1856, when he received a U.S. patent for the first successful commercial process to condense milk. It was an invention that would forever change the lives of Americans. But more on that in a minute.
Honest man
Born in New York in 1801, Borden lived in Kentucky, Indiana and Mississippi before finally arriving in Texas in 1829. He became official surveyor of Stephen F. Austin’s colony, and quickly became one of Austin’s best friends.
In 1834 when Austin was imprisoned in Mexico, he asked Borden to head his land office. “Who can I trust?” Austin said while in prison. “I know of no one but Gail Borden. He can be trusted for he is conscientiously an honest man.”
Borden and his brother Thomas founded the Telegraph and Texas Register, which became the voice of the Texas Revolution. It was the first newspaper to carry accounts of the fall of the Alamo, and it survived despite Santa Anna’s troops throwing the paper’s press into the Brazos River.
After the war, Borden settled in Galveston, holding several elected and appointed government positions. But by the 1840s, he began inventing things. First he invented a “locomotive bath house” for women who wanted to bathe in the Gulf of Mexico. He came up with a sort of prairie schooner that could travel on both land and water. And he experimented with large-scale refrigeration as a means of preventing yellow fever.
Crying babies
But it was during an ocean crossing in 1850 when Borden decided he would try to come up with a process to preserve milk. During the weeks-long journey across the Atlantic, babies had cried out in vain for milk. Their cries bothered Borden greatly, and he set about to do something about it.
He moved to New York where his experiments to find a way to preserve milk dragged on for years. Finally, in l856 Borden persevered and won American and British patents for condensing milk in a vacuum. He founded the Borden Milk Co. and, when the Civil War came along in 1861, Borden’s success was assured.
Armies in the field intensified the demand for condensed milk, and Borden suddenly found himself a very rich man. He became a philanthropist and the Borden Milk Co. continued to expand and diversify.
In later life, Borden spent his winters in Texas because of the milder climate. He died Jan. 11, 1874, at age 72, in the community of Borden (Colorado County) where he had built a home and manufacturing plant.
In 1876, the Texas Legislature created the West Texas county of Borden to honor the inventor. The Borden County seat is appropriately named Gail.
So the next time you cool the East Texas heat with a glass of cold milk or a bowl of ice cream, pause a moment to remember Gail Borden Jr., the Texas legend who made it possible.