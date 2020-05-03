Craddock: Bride loved her bank-robbing beau

Jenny Renfro had been on Cloud Nine when she married George Bennett just before Christmas 1893.
But now her new husband was gone, and 18-year-old Jenny didn’t have a clue where he’d gone or when — or even if — he’d come back to their East Texas home.
J.C. “George” Bennett was a stockbroker and part-time horse trader who had arrived in Longview from parts unknown in the summer of 1893.
Jenny took a liking to George right off. Following a whirlwind romance they married on Dec. 23, 1893, and settled into their small ranch house north of town.
Not everybody was happy about the marriage, though. Jenny’s father had his doubts about Mr. Bennett, noting that his new son-in-law’s body was “full of scars” from what appeared to be old bullet wounds.
Bennett also seemed to be a little too handy with a six-gun, sometimes putting on shooting exhibitions for local residents. And then there were the rough-looking characters Bennett would meet at the ranch house and his frequent absences from home.
A date with death
Then one day in early April 1894, Bennett saddled a horse and told Jenny he was going to meet some cattlemen who were camped nearby.
That was the last time Jenny Renfro would see her newlywed husband — at least, the final time she’d see him alive.
For you see, it turned out that her husband wasn’t George Bennett after all. That was only an alias. His real name was Jim Wallace. He wasn’t a stockbroker or a horse trader, either. His true profession was robbing banks.
And on May 23, 1894, Bennett/Wallace returned to Longview to do just that. He was accompanied by Bill Dalton — the brother of the famous outlaw Dalton brothers — and a couple of brothers named Jim and Asa Nite.
Their destination was the First National Bank in downtown Longview. Dalton and one of the Nites walked through the front door of the bank and handed a holdup note to the teller while Wallace and the other Nite went around back to the alley that today is called Bank Alley.
Somebody yelled “Bank robbers! Bank robbers!” and Wallace, armed with two double-action revolvers and wearing a cartridge belt, started firing at anything that moved.
A saloonkeeper, George Buckingham, ran into the alley to see what the commotion was about — and Wallace shot him dead. Wallace then turned his guns on millhand Charles Learned and killed him, too.
One mourner
By this time citizens were scrambling for guns in downtown stores and beginning to return the outlaws’ fire. In all, more than 200 shots were fired during the battle, which saw the wounding of at least three other Longviewites, including J.W. McQueen and City Marshal Matt Muckleroy. Although Muckleroy was severely injured, his life was saved when the outlaw’s bullet was diverted upon hitting a silver coin the marshal carried in his coin purse in his vest pocket.
As the other outlaws made their escape on horseback, attorney Claude Lacy and Deputy City Marshal Will Stevens fired bullets into Wallace almost simultaneously. The outlaw let out a loud gasp and fell dead in the dirt.
Gregg County Sheriff Jack Howard quickly organized a posse and gave chase to the outlaw gang.
Jenny Renfro wouldn’t learn until several hours later — after angry residents had dragged Wallace’s body down to the train depot and hanged it from a telegraph pole – that the dead bandit was her long-lost husband.
When George Buckingham and Charles Learned were buried, stores closed and there were long processions for funerals.
When Jim Wallace, alias George Bennett, was buried on May 25, 1894, in Greenwood Cemetery’s potter’s field, there was only one mourner present: his grieving newlywed wife, Jenny.