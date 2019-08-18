Craddock: ‘Buck’ Kilgore loved a good fracas

Constantine Buckley “Buck” Kilgore was the namesake of a Gregg County community and a graduate of a long-ago East Texas school. I’ll have more on Fowler Institute in a minute.
On March 20, 1895, the recently retired U.S. Congressman from East Texas took on a tough chore.
President Grover Cleveland had appointed Kilgore as judge of the U.S. Court of the Indian Territory’s Southern District. Oklahoma’s Indian Territory was home to more than its share of outlaws.
A federal court had been established at Muskogee, Oklahoma. In 1895 two additional courts were created in McAlester and Ardmore. Kilgore was assigned to the Ardmore court.
The Muskogee (Oklahoma) Phoenix newspaper agreed that Kilgore was the man for the job, describing the new judge as “a man of distinguished presence, tall and heavy-framed, and with a kindly, good-humored face. He was well-liked by his fellow (House of Representatives) members, notwithstanding he killed many of their pet projects.”
Civil War
Kilgore was born in Georgia in 1835. His family moved to Rusk County in the 1840s.
In 1858 Kilgore married Frances Barnett, from a prominent Rusk County family.
As a young man Kilgore became a lawyer and joined the Confederate cause when the Civil War came along. He advanced to the rank of adjutant general before being wounded in the 1864 battle of Chickamauga. He was captured by Union forces as a prisoner until war’s end.
Returning to East Texas, Kilgore practiced law, was a justice of the peace, and in 1872 deeded land to the International and Great Northern Railroad. The railroad named a new town site “Kilgore” in his honor.
He moved to Wills Point and in 1884 was elected to the Texas Senate, becoming president pro tem in Austin. He then successfully ran for the U.S. Congress in 1886 and was re-elected three times.
Kilgore quickly earned a reputation in Washington as a man of his word … and someone not to be trifled with. In 1890, in the House chamber, the East Texan bloodied the nose of a fellow congressman over disputed legislation.
No one was better than Kilgore at using “points of order” to delay or kill legislation.
Now, in March 1895, Kilgore turned his attention to bringing a semblance of law and order to Oklahoma’s Indian Territory. It would be a full-time job.
Bank robbers, horse thieves and myriad other bad men inhabited the vast Indian Territory, which was served by a small but determined number of U.S. marshals and deputies.
“I am now supremely happy in my new job,” Kilgore told the Muskogee newspaper shortly after assuming his duties. “My duties are partly judicial and partly executive. There is not another court in the United States just like the one I preside over. I like to run things, and I run that court.”
A newspaper noted Kilgore’s war service “and his courage, it is believed, will make him useful in dealing with the lawless element who must be tried in the Indian Territory courts.”
Short-lived
Unfortunately, Kilgore’s time as an Indian Territory judge was short-lived. He died Sept. 23, 1897, in Ardmore. Even as he neared death, “Buck” was in control. An Oklahoma newspaper reported:
“He began sinking at 9 a.m. He then rallied, regained consciousness and at noon his mind became clear. He called his wife and children to his bedside, kissed and bade them good-bye. He expired immediately afterward.”
Kilgore was buried in Wills Point’s White Rose Cemetery. A decade later, in November 1907, Oklahoma became our 46th state.
Oh yes, Fowler Institute. “Buck” Kilgore had attended Fowler, a Methodist school in Henderson that operated in the late 1840s and early 1850s. The school, named for early Methodist preacher Littleton Fowler, belonged to the Eastern Texas Conference of the Methodist Episcopal Church, South.