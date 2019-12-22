Craddock: Christmas flares lit up a silent night

Editor’s note: Van Craddock is celebrating the holidays with family. Today’s column first appeared Dec. 24, 2005.
Christmas is a time of faith and family, food and fellowship.
But each year I’m reminded of a most remarkable Dec. 24 … and of our military men and women around the world who can’t be home for Christmas.
Vietnam seems like a million years ago, and that’s a good thing.
It was Christmas Eve 1971 and I had drawn guard duty that night. I found myself in a concrete bunker with my M-16 rifle, staring out past the concertina wire and claymore mines into the black Vietnamese countryside.
Sitting on a sandbag, the bunker reminded me of what the manger — really a cave, we’re told — must have looked like 2,000 years ago.
Tracer fire
It was a cool December night and the other GI on duty with me (I think he was from Kentucky, but I’m not sure. It has been several decades) talked about past Christmases back home. We discussed loved ones 10,000 miles away and what a lousy way this was to spend Christmas Eve.
We actually had it pretty good. We weren’t combat grunts tromping around in rice paddies; rather, we were stationed at Long Binh, a large U.S. Army post not far from Saigon (now called Ho Chi Minh City). There was an occasional mortar attack and I had been shot at the very first time I had guard duty at Long Binh. (Turned out to be a drunk GI, but that’s another story.)
All things considered, Long Binh was a fairly safe place to be.
It appeared this was going to be just another typical, boring night of guard duty as the minutes dragged on. But it was just before midnight that something truly amazing happened.
Somewhere on the far side of the enormous Army post, someone in another bunker suddenly started firing his M-60 machine gun.
Startled, my buddy and I manned our bunker’s machine gun and checked our ammunition. I quickly peered through a pair of binoculars, straining to see any movement outside the post’s boundary. I also distinctly remember saying a quick prayer.
But no, there were no Viet Cong trying to infiltrate the post. (See, prayers really are answered.)
We turned back to the faraway bunker and noticed that the tracer bullets were flying straight up into the air. For a moment we were confused but then it dawned on us. A bored soldier simply had decided to celebrate Christmas the only way he could that night.
Moments later, another bunker to our left began firing into the air. Then a flare exploded high above yet another bunker down the line.
Holy night
Soon, other bunkers (including ours) joined in the show. Suddenly the midnight sky over Long Binh was brightly lit by tracer bullets and additional flares — maybe as brightly as the sky over Bethlehem had been 20 centuries earlier.
What an incredible sight it was.
The firing couldn’t have lasted more than 10 minutes. But for those few minutes the war was forgotten as weapons of war were used to celebrate the Prince of Peace.
It wasn’t a silent night, but it surely was a holy night.
Once again, Americans are serving, fighting and dying in faraway lands. As your family gathers for its Christmas meal and traditional exchange of presents, please remember to say a prayer for all of our military personnel around the globe … and be sure to thank God for the greatest gift of all.
Merry Christmas, East Texas.