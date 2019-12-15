Craddock: Churches waged holy war to win souls

In 1835, William Barrett Travis (of Alamo fame) wrote the New York Christian Advocate and Journal seeking missionaries for East Texas.
“I regret,” penned Travis, “that the Methodist church, with its excellent itinerant system, has hitherto sent the pioneers of the Gospel into almost every destitute portion of the globe, (but) has neglected so long this interesting country.”
East Texas in the 1830s was a devil of a place, and that’s the gospel truth.
At the time Texas was owned by Mexico, which required any American settlers to convert to Roman Catholicism. That changed when Texas won its independence in 1836.
The Piney Woods had more than its share of rough-hewn rowdies back then. That’s why the good folks of San Augustine decided to open a school that would teach morals as well as mathematics.
San Augustine University received its charter on June 5, 1837, but it was three years later before a two-story instructional building was obtained and classes began.
Presbyterian preacher the Rev. Marcus Montrose, a Scotchman educated at the University of Edinburgh, was hired as school president. Eventually the non-denominational school fell under direction of the Presbytery of East Texas.
Heated debate
Montrose was a “controversialist (who) was able to defend his opinions with vigor,” wrote George L. Crocket in his 1932 book “Two Centuries in East Texas.”
At one point, a large crowd gathered when, Crocket wrote, “Mr. Montrose engaged in a debate with a Methodist minister which, as is usual, resulted in confirming more strongly than ever the religious opinions of either side.”
San Augustine was a Methodist stronghold composed of educated residents, a number of whom had been educated in Eastern schools. Nervous about the “Presbyterian influence” in their community, Methodists began to discuss the need for their own school.
The result was Wesleyan College, chartered in January 1844 and named for John Wesley, founder of Methodism. Within two months Wesleyan was competing for students with San Augustine University.
As an education center with two major schools, residents referred to San Augustine as the “Athens of Texas.” However, it quickly became apparent that the area couldn’t successfully support both schools.
It also didn’t help when Montrose resigned and was replaced as president by the Rev. James Russell, described by Crocket as possessing a “biting tongue” and “domineering personality.”
Hot lead
Russell, who also owned the local Red-Lander newspaper, in August 1847 wrote a negative article about the sister of the publisher of another paper. The rival newspaperman “waylaid Russell as he left his office, and shot him dead.”
(East Texas was a violent place in the 1840s. The five-year Regulator-Moderator War claimed dozens of lives over a-half dozen counties. One casualty was John Bradley, shot as he left a revival in San Augustine.)
As enrollment and financial support fell for both schools, San Augustine University and Wesleyan College closed their doors by 1847.
A year later the schools’ structures were assumed by a new University of Eastern Texas, which residents decreed would be directed by a non-denominational board of trustees. Alas, that school also quickly failed.
By the way, George L. Crocket — who authored “Two Centuries in East Texas” — served as vicar of San Augustine’s Christ Church (Episcopal) for more than 40 years. He later became a history professor at what today is Stephen F. Austin State University. The celebrated East Texas historian and talented artist died in 1936.