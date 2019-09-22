Craddock: Civility struck out at exhibition game

On April 6, 1938, a crowd estimated at 5,000 crammed into Cannibal Park in southwest Longview to see the New York Giants play the Cleveland Indians.
It was a rare opportunity for East Texans to see Major League Baseball up close and personal.
But what was supposed to be a spring exhibition game turned into a near riot and eventually involved the much-feared first commissioner of baseball, Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis.
The Giants featured Mel Ott at third base. The Indians’ 19-year-old phenom, Bob Feller, was scheduled to pitch. (Ott and Feller eventually wound up in the Baseball Hall of Fame at Cooperstown.)
Cannibal Park only seated 3,000, so hundreds of fans overflowed into the outfield by game time. This obviously presented a problem for the teams’ outfielders.
Plate umpire Claude Tobin met with the teams’ managers, Bill Terry of New York, and Oscar “Ossie” Vitt of Cleveland, and informed them of a special ground rule: Any ball hit into the crowd in the outfield would be a double. The managers agreed.
Beautiful catch
The game was tied 4-4 when the Giants came to bat in the ninth inning. That’s when, as Longview Daily News Sports Editor Ed Leach reported, New York’s Joe Moore “hit an outside pitch from Feller squarely on the button and lined it out into the crowd, which had overflowed into fair territory in the outfield.”
The ball disappeared deep into the crowd. But Cleveland leftfielder Julius Solters “got on his horse and hustled over into the citizenry to make a beautiful catch,” Leach wrote.
That presented a dilemma for umpire Tobin. Under the special ground rule, any ball smacked into the outfield crowd was a double. But the outfielder had caught the ball. Tobin first ruled Moore was out. New York manager Terry stormed onto the field insisting that Moore should be credited with a double. After conferring with base umpire Lou Kills, Tobin reversed his decision and granted Moore a two-bagger.
Now it was Cleveland manager Vitt’s turn to protest. Vitt “ordinarily is a nice, easy-going guy,” Leach wrote. But when it appeared Vitt might take a swing at the umpire the two men were separated. Then all heck broke loose.
Angry crowd
“The crowd took sides,” an Associated Press story reported the next day. Arguments ensued. Punches were thrown. Hundreds of fans left the grandstand and swarmed the field. Play became impossible as fights broke out in the outfield.
Vitt called his Cleveland team off the field to protest Tobin’s call. At that point, the plate umpire declared a forfeit and awarded the victory to New York. (Bob Feller hadn’t given up a hit in his relief appearance in Longview but nevertheless was the losing pitcher in the forfeit.)
At this point, baseball Commissioner Landis entered the controversy, ordering a full report on the April 6 Longview incident.
A former U.S. federal judge, Landis ruled baseball with an iron hand. Commissioner since 1920, he had banned “Shoeless” Joe Jackson and seven other Chicago White Sox players from baseball for allegedly throwing the 1919 World Series. In 1922, he had suspended Babe Ruth for six weeks for a rules infraction.
Landis rules
On April 16, 1938, a contrite manager Vitt met with Landis in a Cleveland hotel room. Following a 90-minute meeting, the judge levied a $200 fine against Vitt for taking his team off the diamond at Longview.
Vitt managed Cleveland for two more years. Hall of Famer Bill Terry skippered the Giants through 1941.
Originally offered a five-year contract, Landis demanded a lifetime contract to serve as Major League Baseball’s commissioner. “I wouldn’t take this job for all the gold in the world unless I knew my hands were free,” Landis said.
Judge Landis served as commissioner until his death in 1944.