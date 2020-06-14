Craddock: ‘Dastardly’ blaze hot topic in 1918

It truly was an incredible summer in Longview in 1918: an unexpected low-flying airplane, an inferno, the tallest structure destroyed and shadowy suspects being sought.
The country was at war —“The Great War” as they called World War I at the time. A number of Longview boys had gone overseas to fight the Kaiser, but all the action surely wasn’t in Europe.
In late July there had been great excitement when, the Longview Times-Clarion reported, a “Fort Worth aeroplane” flew over downtown and landed in Utzman’s pasture. Airplanes were a rare sight in East Texas, and a crowd had gathered to admire the flying machine.
The plane’s visit remained the main topic of conversation until Aug. 1, when the Times-Clarion ran this headline:
“LONGVIEW’S FINEST BUILDING BURNED”
It was quite a blow to folks in the little Gregg County community of 5,500.
The First National Bank had built the brick-and-stone building in 1912, and it truly was the most impressive in town. The structure sat at Tyler and Fredonia streets and was composed of a basement, the ground-floor bank, three floors of offices and the local Elks Lodge on the fifth floor. Atop the structure was a fancy roof garden (about as common in East Texas as airplanes.)
Arson possible
“One of the most disastrous fires and surely the most regrettable that has ever occurred in Longview was the fire which broke out in the five-story building of the First National Bank this morning at 4:30 o’clock, the cause of which is certainly questionable,” reported the Aug. 1, 1918, Times-Clarion.
H.E. Piper, who owned a local ice cream shop, first spotted the smoke and called the fire department. He thought it was arson, believing he’d seen someone running from the dark building just before the fire.
“The loss will probably reach a total of $80,000 or $85,000 and effects (sic) a building which was the pride of not only all citizens locally but citizens from all of this section,” noted the newspaper.
“Some seem to think the fire started between the ceiling of the second and third floors,” said the Times-Clarion, adding that flames were “beginning to spread in Dr. J.W. Falvey’s office on the third floor.”
Soon thereafter, according to Fire Chief Mackey, “the hose burst, forcing the (fire department) boys out of the fight until another line could be obtained and laid.”
The bank building offices were leased by a “who’s who” of Longview businessmen.
Popular Mayor (and cotton broker) G.A. Bodenheim “had a splendid office and had just installed a new Burroughs Adding Machine worth $350,” said the news article, noting hizzoner’s damage totaled $2,500.
Also dislocated by the fire (among others) were the offices of Dr. V.R. Hurst, cotton buyer F.A. Falconer, Gans and Smith Insurance, and Tracy Flanagan, who lost “two excellent elk hides which had been a gift to him from his grandfather. One of those was from a 16-point buck and claimed to be the largest in Texas.”
The fifth-floor Elks Lodge and that fancy roof garden were burned to a crisp.
From five to four
“It would seem that someone intentionally and willfully set fire to the building,” said the Times-Clarion, “but as to why someone would desire to perpetrate such a dastardly deed is more than we can guess.”
Times-Clarion owner G.B. Whitley reported that “Longview citizens are very much in hopes that the big building will prove to be as large or larger, if possible, than the magnificent one just now destroyed.”
The building eventually was repaired. But alas, the top floor was so damaged that it was torn away and roofed over. Longview’s tallest office building went from five stories to four. (The building served until 1955, razed to make was for a 10-story structure that today is called the VeraBank Building.)
By late September 1918 the infamous Spanish influenza epidemic had reached Longview, replacing the bank fire as the local topic of choice.
“The Great War” ended in November and claimed 116,516 American lives. However, that figure paled to the 675,000 U.S. deaths caused by the great flu epidemic.