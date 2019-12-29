Craddock: Dec. 29: Texans became ‘Americanized’

Editor’s note: Van Craddock is off to celebrate the holidays with family. This column first appeared in 2005.
This very day in 1845, East Texans received a late Christmas gift. We became Americans.
On Dec. 29 that year, the U.S. Congress formally accepted Texas’ entry into the Union. Texans had voted overwhelmingly for annexation and were elated to begin the new year as citizens of a new country.
Almost 10 years earlier Texas had won its independence from Mexico. For a decade the Republic of Texas, which was land rich but dirt poor, functioned as best it could.
However, the government had no money and the republic’s debt exceeded $1 million. There were Indian raids and Mexico, still angry over losing Texas, longed to recapture the vast empire. In 1842, for example, a Mexican army briefly retook San Antonio and Victoria before retreating back across the Rio Grande.
It didn’t take long for Texans to start talking about annexation. When Stephen F. Austin, the “Father of Texas,” first began bringing Angelo settlers into Texas in the early 1820s, he hoped only to colonize the Spanish-owned territory. Settlers were required to be Catholic and swear allegiance to the Spanish government.
‘Father of Texas’ dies
But after Austin was thrown into a Mexico City prison for incititn “insurrection” in Texas, his plans for his adopted land changed.
“It is very evident that Texas should be effectually, and fully, Americanized,” Austin wrote in 1835, “that is settled by a population that will harmonize with their neighbors on the east, in language, political principles, common origin, sympathy, and even interest … War is our only recourse. There is no other remedy but to defend our rights.”
Austin lived just long enough to see Texas win its independence. He died Dec. 27, 1836, while serving as Texas Secretary of State.
In addition to Mexico, Indians and financial woes, there was another issue stalling annexation: Slavery. There were many Americans who opposed annexation, or even recognition, of Texas because the “peculiar institution” of slavery thrived there.
In April 1845, shortly before Texans were to vote on annexation, Sam Houston wrote, “I am in favor of annexation, if it can take place on terms mutually beneficial to both countries.”
A slave state
Houston, the Republic of Texas’ first president, feared that Texas might give up too much for annexation. “If we are to merge our national existence into that of the United States … then it seems to me that we should have something to say as to the terms of the union,” Houston wrote a friend.
The hero of San Jacinto said, “If Texas shall be required to surrender her property, without receiving any remuneration for the same, it can only be regarded in the light of a payment or tribute for our admission into the Union.”
In the end, terms of annexation were generous. Texas entered the Union as a slave state (not a territory) and was allowed to keep its public lands. The latter helped encourage immigration, attract railroads and raise revenue for the state.
In October 1845, Texans OK’d annexation by a vote of 4,254 to 267. Annexation was overwhelmingly approved in East Texas. For example, Harrison County residence voted 498 to 5 to join the Union.
The U.S. Congress approved the Texas Constitution and on Dec. 29, President James K. Polk signed the act that made Texas the 28thstate.
Texans were elated with their late Christmas present, but elation quickly gave way to apprehension. In 1846 Mexico, angered by the annexation of Texas, went to war with the United States.