Craddock: Demo farms had roots in East Texas

Did you know demonstration farming got its start right here in East Texas? And it was all because of the boll weevil.
Around the turn of the century, East Texas cotton farmers were being plagued by the boll weevil, the pesky critter that’d been brought into the state from Mexico in 1892.
Indeed, the problem was so bad that hundreds of pineywoods cotton growers had been driven from their farms, many relocating to the High Plains where the weevil wasn’t yet a menace. A “boll weevil commission” was set up to investigate the tiny beetle and made an award to the person who found a way to destroy the pest.
And that’s where Dr. Seaman Asahel Knapp enters the story.
Knapp, a one-time Methodist minister, was truly a man of the soil. He had been a professor of practical and experimental agriculture at Iowa State College of Agriculture in Ames, Iowa, where he later became the school’s president. But his main interest was improving farming interests.
Saving crops
It was that interest that had seen his being invited to Louisiana in the 1880s to aid rice farmers around Lake Charles. His growing techniques were said to have helped save the Pelican State’s valuable rice crop.
So one day in early 1903, desperate farmers around Terrell, Kaufman County, called on Knapp to see what he could do about the boll weevil.
Knapp agreed to come to East Texas and suggested that what he called a “demonstration farm” be set up somewhere in the county. That way, Knapp said, farmers could drop by to follow his planting and growing methods and see the results for themselves.
A local farmer, Walter C. Porter, agreed to let Knapp use his farm, a few miles north of Terrell in Kaufman County, for the experiments. On Feb. 26, 1903, a special committee of citizens selected the Porter acreage for use in the experiment that used crop rotations, fertilizers and plant spacings. Area businessmen also put up the money to cover any losses Mr. Porter might incur. But he didn’t have any losses. Dr. Knapp’s experimental growing methods increased the yield on every acre of cotton that Walter Porter owned.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture heard about this so-called demonstration farm in East Texas and asked Dr. Knapp to establish similar farms around the state. So he did.
It was the beginning of the Department of Agriculture’s home demonstration movement.
Before long, farm demonstration work spread across the nation, later expanding into such areas as Ladies’ Canning Societies, county fairs and other home economic activities.
Special agricultural agents were hired to help with the demonstration farms, including William Crider Stallings, who was a firm believer in farming diversification. Unlike Knapp, Stallings’ specialty was corn (a variety of corn, “Stallings White Corn,” was even named for him).
Increased yields
Anyway, in 1906 Stallings, like Knapp, a former minister, was assigned to help farmers in Smith County. With that, he became the first county agricultural extension agent in Texas and the first in the United States to serve only one county.
Through Stallings’ efforts, the yields in cotton and corn were increased by more than 50% throughout a large portion of East Texas.
It was exactly the type of result Dr. Knapp had, well, grown to expect. The good doctor continued to oversee his home demonstration farms and, in his spare time, was even involved in organizing a boys’ cotton and corn growing club and a girls’ corn and poultry club, forerunners of a second American institution, the 4-H Club.
Knapp died in 1911 at the age 77, but his demonstration farms continued to flourish. The Terrell acreage of Walter Porter is considered to be the farm “where science and farmers first joined hands.” In 1965, the Porter Farm was designated a national historical landmark.