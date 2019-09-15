Craddock: East Texan kept our State Fair alive

The State Fair of Texas begins its 24-day run in a couple of weeks (Sept. 27-Oct. 20). It’s the largest state fair in America. East Texan William Gaston would be proud.
Without Gaston, the State Fair of Texas might not even exist. And it surely wouldn’t be located in Dallas’ Fair Park, which in 1924 almost became “Gaston Park.”
William Henry Gaston was born in Alabama in 1840. Nine years later his family relocated to East Texas, to the Anderson County village of Plentitude, just north of Palestine. His father had a large plantation and was elected to the Texas Legislature. William grew up working in the fields.
In 1861 the family moved to Smith County. When the Civil War began, William and his brother, Robert, enlisted in the Confederate Army. That fall, William was elected a captain and the Gaston boys became part of the famous Hood’s Texas Brigade, Army of Northern Virginia. The unit saw much action and in 1862 Robert Gaston was killed at the battle of Antietam.
Dallas millionaire
During the war, William married Laura Furlow, a childhood friend from Anderson County. Once the conflict ended in 1865, the Gastons returned to East Texas. Laura died in 1867 and William married her sister, Ione. The new Mr. and Mrs. Gaston moved to Dallas, a community of less than 3,000.
Gaston bought several hundred acres on what would become Ross Avenue in East Dallas. He operated a freight company between Dallas and Jefferson, then opened the Gaston and Camp Bank, the first permanent bank in Dallas. That bank evolved over time into the Republic National Bank.
An astute businessman, Gaston couldn’t help making money as he branched out into real estate and railroads. He eventually became one of Dallas’ first millionaires.
In 1872 he was elected a city councilman. When the railroad was building westward from Longview that year, Gaston and Dallas Mayor Henry Ervay convinced railroad officials — with right-of-way and $5,000 — to alter their route so it would come close to Gaston’s property.
In 1876 a fair was organized in East Dallas on acreage owned by William Gaston. By 1886 the event was being called the Dallas State Fair and Exposition. The next year it took the name Texas State Fair, with Gaston serving as one of the directors.
According to a contemporary newspaper account, Gaston donated “free of charge for ten years, with the option of purchase, 40 acres of well-drained land.” Erected for the fair were a “grand stand, machinery hall, exposition hall, stables and stock pens.”
Fair revenues suffered with fires in 1890 and 1891 as well as the financial depression of 1893. Then the expo hall burned in 1902. That same year the state made horse race gambling illegal, cutting deeply into fair revenues.
The fair association remained in debt until 1904, when the city of Dallas took over the fairgrounds. Gaston’s financial support had helped keep the fair afloat.
‘Gaston Park’
In 1911 Gaston sold 12 acres to the city to enlarge the state fair site. In 1914 another 13 acres were purchased from him.
In 1924, the Dallas City Council voted to rename Fair Park to Gaston Park in honor of William Gaston’s contributions to the fair association. However, Gaston declined the honor.
He died in January 1927, much respected in his adopted hometown.
“Captain Gaston watched Dallas grow from a town of 1,200 inhabitants to the present metropolis,” said his obituary. “He was known as the father of the State Fair of Texas.”
The East Texan responsible for keeping alive the State Fair is buried in Dallas’ Greenwood Cemetery.
Today, Fair Park covers 277 acres. In addition to the state fair, the park is home to the Cotton Bowl stadium, the Music Hall, museums and art-deco exposition buildings.
Fair Park hosted the 1936 Texas Centennial Exposition. Forty years later it was designated a National Historic Landmark.