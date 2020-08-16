Craddock: East Texas fertile ground for crusading papers

What color is East Texas? Well, at one time the pineywoods definitely were black, white and read all over.
“Texas is a newspaper state,” wrote Charles DeMorse, the fiery publisher of Clarksville’s Northern Standard.
Although the state didn’t even get its first newspaper — the Gaceta de Texas in Nacogdoches — until 1813, by the start of the Civil War, Texas boasted more than 400 papers. And a great number of those were right here in East Texas.
For much of the 1840s and 1850s, the Clarksville paper — housed in one of the first brick buildings erected in Northeast Texas — was one of the most influential newspapers in the entire state. It got that way by giving the readers what they wanted.
“The Standard aims at filling the place of a public Journal in its fullest sense,” DeMorse penned in an early issue. The paper was to be “a record of politics, of improvements, agriculture, the fine arts, to all of which is added as space may allow, a choice selection of literary miscellany.”
Competing papers
For a long time, the Northern Standard had little competition. Eventually, however, just about every little East Texas burg had its own paper. In 1871, for example, 20-year-old James Stephen Hogg (a future governor of Texas) opened the first paper in Longview, at the time a village of 500 souls. Following were the New Era, Longview Clarion, the Cycle, the Gregg County News, the Times-Clarion and the Leader.
During the 1840s and the 1850s, newspaper readers in Jefferson could pick from the Jefferson Herald, the Eastern Texas Gazette, Star State Jeffersonian, Jefferson Democrat, Jefferson Gazette, Spirit of the Age and the Independent Monitor.
Tyler residents had plenty of choices, too. There were the Tyler Reporter, the Hornet, the Telegraph, States Rights Sentinel and the Texas Legal Directory, among others.
Folks in Henderson had the Texas Whig, State Intelligencer, East Texas Times, Southern Beacon, the Flag of the Union, the Young America, the Texas New Era, Texas Statesman and even the Star Spangled Banner.
Carthage boasted the Lone Star Banner, Panola Farmer, Panola Harbinger, Texas Bulletin and the Recorder. And Marshall papers numbered among them the Campaign Patriot, Harrison Flag, the Grapeshot, Star State Patriot, the Soda Lake Herald, Texas Republican, the Raging Tad and a paper called the Meridian and Pacific Railway Advocate.
Local causes
Each had its own crusading editor/publisher, cajoling readers to support local projects, including sprucing up their downtowns, bringing the railroad to town and throwing rascals out of public office.
Crusading could cause conflict, too. More than a few East Texas editors found themselves bloodied by irate readers. The violence even turned deadly in April 1882 when J.J. Lyons, publisher of the newspaper in Gilmer, was murdered. It wasn’t an angry subscriber who did the dirty deed, however. It was Lyons’ own printer who struck the judge with “an iron side-stick” (a heavy printer’s tool) after the judge informed the printer he was dissatisfied with his work and he was being replaced. The murder created a sensation throughout East Texas, likely because Lyons happened to be county judge of Upshur County at the time of his premature demise.
And just as publishers and county judges come and go, so do newspapers. The aforementioned papers are only dim history nowadays.
“Almost every little county town … gets up a public journal with a pretentious title, and the affair goes on with great vigor for a few months — languishes and changes hands,” DeMorse wrote.
“After a while, the establishment is sold out, goes to some new locality, hitherto, untouched by the tempter, and again the same play is performed until the type wears out and natural death ensues — finality.”