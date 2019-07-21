Craddock: Editor took spirited prohibition stand

More than a century ago this week, East Texans were locked in a statewide debate over “demon rum.” Longview Times-Clarion Editor J.W. Johnson was clear about his position on the July 22, 1911, constitutional election to consider prohibition of alcoholic beverages.
“The saloon must go. The blood of the myriads it has slain cries out from the earth for its overthrow,” Johnson wrote in his weekly Times-Clarion, which had just begun its 26th year serving Longview residents.
Residents, pro and con, had strong opinions about the July 22 state constitutional amendment election. However, Johnson made no pretense of balanced reporting in his pages that summer 108 years ago.
While the Times-Clarion was filled with articles detailing the need for prohibition, there were no stories from anti-prohibition supporters.
David and Goliath
“The saloon is the key to the enemy’s position,” the Times-Clarion said on July 13. “Let us capture it and break his defensive line … The strength of the foe will have departed, as did that of Samson when he was shorn of his locks.”
The same issue featured a front-page cartoon showing a “Prohibitionist” David striking down a much-larger “Saloon Interest” Goliath with his slingshot.
On July 8, former Texas Gov. Tom Campbell, a one-time Longview resident, traveled to Gregg County to deliver a pro-prohibition speech before an “immense crowd” on Longview’s public square.
“When governor of Texas, I recommended to the Legislature the passage of the daylight bill (closing saloons early), representing the fact that the largest evil attendant upon the saloon is committed under cover of darkness.”
Campbell also reminded that he had pushed a bill “prohibiting liquor (sales) within 10 miles of the state capitol or the University of Texas campus.” Lawmakers had defeated both bills.
Campbell noted some Texans wanted “regulation” of alcohol rather than complete prohibition. “You might as well try to regulate a rattlesnake by cutting off its rattles,” the ex-governor told his Longview audience. “You only rob it of its warning signal and render it more dangerous.”
A reader, W.E. Nelson, sent a letter to the Times-Clarion noting that those supporting prohibition were “All good citizens, all good women, almighty God, the Heavens and the Angels.” Those opposing prohibition were “All distilleries, all breweries, all saloons, the governor, two senators, all gamblers, all thieves, all robbers, all drunkards, all lewd women, the devil (and) some good men.”
Johnson ran the letter on Page 1 of his July 20 edition.
On Election Day, six of seven Gregg County precincts favored prohibition. The votes were:
Pct. 1 (Longview), 424 for prohibition, 116 against; Pct. 2 (Judson), 67 for, 33 against; Pct. 3 (Gladewater), 66 for, 34 against; Pct. 4 (Hog Eye), 46 for, 108 against; Pct. 5 (Elderville), 69 for, 0 against; Pct. 6 (Kilgore), 97 for, 73 against; Pct. 7 (Pine Tree), 53 for, 46 against.
‘Hog Eye’
Hog Eye was what today is Liberty City. Supposedly named for a well-known hog thief, Hog Eye was home to some independent thinkers. On July 1, 1911, Gregg County voters had approved a $100,000 bond election for improved roads. Only Hog Eye voted down that proposition, too.
Gregg County voted by a two-to-one margin for prohibition, but Texas saloons won the statewide vote. Prohibition was voted down by a narrow margin in Texas, 237,393 to 231,096.
The Times-Clarion’s Johnson, who described himself as a “busy-booster,” took the election loss in stride. “The fearless editor may offend and lose a subscriber, but if he is right, in the end he will gain five subscribers,” he wrote. “If he labors not to displease anyone, he will please no one.”
Johnson lost his 1911 crusade. However, by 1917 Congress had approved the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibiting the manufacture, sale or transportation of alcoholic beverages in the U.S. and its territories. The amendment was ratified in 1919.