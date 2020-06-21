Craddock: Father of Texas gave up all for land he loved

He was called the “Father of Texas” by no less than Sam Houston.
Few men have been as honored as has Stephen Fuller Austin, but the sad truth is that very little of the recognition came during his lifetime. In his final years, Austin was imprisoned, his home was burned and he was accused of shady land deals.
In the end, he died only weeks after being soundly rejected for president by the very Texans for whom he’d suffered.
Born Nov. 3, 1793, in Virginia, Austin’s family later moved to Missouri. In 1821, his father Moses went to Texas, obtaining a land grant there for colonization purposes. But Moses died only six months later, leaving young Stephen to carry out the enterprise.
And carry it out he did. Not long after his arrival in Texas, an enthusiastic Austin wrote that it was his hope “to redeem Texas from its wilderness state by … spreading over it North American population, enterprise and intelligence.”
Rejected by voters
It was Austin’s dream to settle Texas with colonies where, as he put it, “no drunkard, no gambler, no profane swearer, no idler” would be allowed.
But life in early Texas was a long way from the genteel lifestyles of Philadelphia or New York City. Once, while on a journey to Mexico, Austin’s colonization dream was almost ended. He was captured near Laredo by Comanches and barely escaped with his life.
For the next dozen years, he slowly colonized Texas, but found himself in hot water with Mexican authorities when he advocated making Texas a separate state. In January 1834, Austin was arrested and thrown into jail. The treatment was harsh and his health never really recovered from the experience. Finally on Christmas Day 1834, he was released.
Soon, Mexico and the upstart Texans were in a shooting war, eventually culminating with independence in 1836 thanks to victory at San Jacinto.
But in the September 1836 first general election, Austin finished a distant third in a three-man presidential race. The New Handbook of Texas gives the election results, showing the winner, San Jacinto hero Sam Houston, with 5,119 votes. Henry Smith, who was later named secretary of the treasury, had 743 votes. Austin received only 587.
Humiliated, ill and impoverished, Austin prepared to retire to a backwoods log cabin on the banks of the Brazos River.
“I have no house, not a roof in all Texas that I can call my own,” he wrote a friend. “The only one I had was burned at San Felipe during the late invasion. I have no farm, no cotton plantation, no income, no money, no comforts. I have spent the prime of my life and worn out my constitution.”
Texas recognized!
Houston, however, asked Austin to be his secretary of state. Austin agreed, beginning the delicate negotiations to secure other nations’ recognition of the new Republic of Texas. But Austin’s health had worsened with the rejection of the Texas voters, and on Dec. 27, 1836, he died of pneumonia. He was only 43 years old. He had never married and left no immediate family.
His final words were, “Texas is recognized! Did you see it in the papers?”
Announcing Austin’s death to the people of Texas, Houston said simply, “The Father of Texas is no more. The first pioneer of the wilderness has departed.”
To honor Austin, in 1839 Texas officials selected a Colorado River village called Waterloo as the Republic’s new capital. The town was renamed Austin.
So, today on this Father’s Day, take a minute to remember the contributions of Stephen F. Austin, who more than anyone else was responsible for the American settlement of his beloved Texas.
With that settlement came a cry for self-government.
And the result of that, of course, was independence.