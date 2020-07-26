Craddock: First country ‘king’ was East Texan Dalhart

Ask some folks to tell you the first person to make country music popular, and they’ll say it’s Hank Williams. Others will say it’s Roy Acuff, Jimmie Rodgers or Ernest Tubb.
Fact is, however, the first singer to expand country music to a national audience was an East Texan named Marion Try Slaughter II. But millions of Americans knew him as Vernon Dalhart.
Dalhart, who was born in 1881 in Jefferson, has the distinction of:
- Being the first country music performer to have a record (“The Prisoner’s Song”) that sold a million copies or more, making it the most-sold song of the 1920s;
- Earning his first recording contract by auditioning for the company’s founder, famed inventor Thomas Alva Edison; and
- Making more than 3,500 records during his music career.
No one, of course, ever would have thought the East Texan with such humble beginnings would become such a force in the music world. He lived on a Marion County ranch, but Try Slaughter moved into town when he was a young child.
It was in Jefferson that he had his first piano lessons and became known for his remarkable singing voice.
Hillbilly music
Later, as a teenager, he moved to Dallas and studied voice at the Dallas Conservatory of Music. He was in demand to sing in the city’s churches, but Slaughter wanted something bigger: to become an opera star in New York City.
He left Texas and settled in New York, where he was noticed and signed by a theatrical agent. He got his wish, singing opera on the Broadway stage. But it was in the field of what then was called hillbilly music that Slaughter found his true calling.
In 1917, he auditioned for Mr. Edison, who was highly impressed by the East Texan. Slaughter’s first release on the Edison Diamond Disc label was a song called “Can’t You Heah Me Callin’, Caroline?”
But it was the 1924 recording of a folk ballad, “The Prisoner’s Song,” that made Slaughter a star and led to the rise of country music as an art form. The song was the first folk ballad to sell more than a million records. It was then that Slaughter decided to record under the name of Vernon Dalhart, taken from two small towns in Texas.
Apparently he had a thing about pseudonyms. During his career in the 1920s and 1930s he recorded for several labels using as many as 100 pseudonyms. And many radio listeners knew him as a singer called “Sam, the Barbasol Man.”
Anyway, Slaughter/Dalhart went on tour, drawing large, enthusiastic crowds across the nation. He had other popular songs, too, such as “Golden Slippers,” “The Letter Edged in Black,” “Bury Me Not on the Lone Prairie” and “My Blue Ridge Mountain Home.”
Fame, not fortune
But sadly, Dalhart didn’t copyright all of his songs and didn’t worry about such trivial matters as signing contracts. As a result, although his recordings brought in big bucks for the record companies, very little of it wound up in his pocket.
And when his music’s popularity waned, Dalhart found himself going from town to town, working at odd jobs and sometimes even singing for his meals.
He was employed as a hotel clerk in Bridgeport, Connecticut, when he died Sept. 15, 1948.
Hank Williams, Roy Acuff, Jimmie Rodgers and Ernest Tubb have higher name identification than does Vernon Dalhart. But country musicians everywhere recognize the major impact he had in making their particular brand of music as popular as it is, calling him “a one-man recording industry” when he finally got the recognition he deserved.
In 1970, the East Texan was posthumously elected to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, in 1981 named to the Country Music Hall of Fame and in 1995 inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in Carthage. “The Prisoner’s Song” was named to the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1998.
Next time you are in downtown Jefferson, check out the Texas Historical Marker (erected in 1981) and the large mural featuring Dalhart on the side of the Kahn Saloon where he began his singing career.