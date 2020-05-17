Craddock: Flying machine creates a buzz in town

Funny, isn’t it, what we take for granted nowadays? Manned space shuttles lift off on long missions and the International Space Station with its crew and satellites orbit the earth and most of us hardly notice.
But such was not the case on July 26, 1918, when the drone of an engine was heard high above Longview, which was just about to be visited by its very first airplane.
“Some parties were already looking for the plane as parties in Gladewater had seen the plane go over and had telephoned the news here for our people to be on the lookout,” reported the Times-Clarion newspaper of Longview.
Now remember, this was in the early days of aviation, so an airplane was a rare sight indeed. (Come to think of it, automobiles were still new, too. Just seven years earlier, in 1911, Longview boasted 16 cars and one motorcycle.)
“When the plane was first sighted, practically every person in Longview was on the door-step watching the sky. Visitors and businesses suspended operations … railroad boys mounted box cars and several citizens hurried to the roof of the First National Bank building to watch the flight,” the paper said.
Tall view
It’s understandable residents clambered atop the bank building for a look-see. At five stories, it was Longview’s tallest building (at least until two weeks later when on Aug. 1, 1918, a fire burned out the top floor).
The tiny plane flew low over downtown, then turned west looking for a place to land. Moments later it descended toward Utzman’s pasture a short distance from town.
“Immediately, a great stream of cars filled with eager citizens began a violation of the speed laws, city officials joining the chase and it (the plane) was hardly on the ground when great throngs of people were visitors to the spot,” the Times-Clarion noted.
Mayor G.A. Bodenheim was the first to arrive, where he “extended the visitors a hearty welcome as Longview guests” and “offered any assistance that might be needed, practically turning the keys over to visitors.”
The airplane, described as a C-709 trainer, was being piloted by two U.S. Army officers: a second lieutenant Evans and a first lieutenant named Wright (presumably no relation to Orville or Wilbur).
Up and away
Evans said they were from Fort Worth’s Carothers Field and on a training flight to Shreveport. However, about four hours into the flight they were running short of gasoline and needed to land. Longview was the first landing they’d made outside of Forth Worth, he said.
Bodenheim and others arranged for the plane to be gassed up while the locals got their first close-up look at a real flying machine.
The airplane finally took off from the pasture at 11:52 a.m., the Times-Clarion said, “lifting its outstretched wings to the gentle zephyr breezes and in the presence of a great crowd. It left the ground with a graceful swing and rose higher and yet higher, sailing away in the deep sky above.”
Once more the craft turned its nose directly over downtown Longview “and in a few minutes was lost to sight as the citizens uptown who heard the whirring buzz stood with shaded eyes and watched it in its bird-like sail.”
For years after, residents fondly recalled the summer day the aviation age finally came to Longview.