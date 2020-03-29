Craddock: Ford buggy made horse sense to doctor

By 1907, there were so many horseless carriages in Texas that the Legislature established the state’s first traffic laws. The first in-town speed limit was set at 8 mph.
The first automobile had made its appearance in East Texas in 1899. That’s when Col. Edward H.R. Green of Terrell bought a two-cylinder “St. Louis” gasoline-powered buggy.
At first, neighbors laughed themselves silly when they saw the colonel’s machine come spitting and sputtering down the road. The laughter was short-lived, however, because the car was scaring their horses and cows something awful. Slowly, though, horseless carriages began to catch on with the public.
Dr. J.W. Falvey, who doctored folks around Longview at the turn of the century, decided he should trade in his buggy and two matching ponies for one of those newfangled machines.
“If your Ford can make the trip to Marshall and return without any breakdowns, I’ll buy one,” Dr. Falvey told an auto dealer who took him out for a spin the very next day, noted a story published in 1957 in the Longview Daily News. The salesman started off driving but soon turned the wheel over to the doctor.
All was fine for a couple of miles until the auto suddenly was headed straight toward a large loblolly pine. At that point the salesman screamed for Dr. Falvey to apply the brakes. But all the doctor could think of was to yell out, “Whoa! Whoa!”
Thankfully, they missed the tree, but Dr. Falvey knew the wave of the future. He bought the Ford in 1911, thus becoming one of the first physicians in Texas to drive an automobile.
Steep grade
Dr. Falvey and his auto soon became a familiar sight on the primitive dirt roads of Gregg County.
Another story about the good doctor and his car comes from “The History of Gregg County” published in 1957 by the Longview Junior Chamber of Commerce.
One day, on his way to Kilgore, the doc was headed up a steep hill beside the Sabine River when the little car “got about halfway up and stopped. After another try, the doctor realized that on the steep grade gasoline could not reach the carburetor.”
The doctor solved the problem. “He just turned (the car) around and backed up the hill without a bit of trouble … This ability to use common sense and hard work in solving of problems was a necessity to the old-time rural doctor.”
From the start, the state required all owners of horseless carriages to register their autos with the county clerk. In 1911 Longview boasted 16 automobiles and one motorcycle. Although the city speed limit was 8 mph, out in the country drivers could really floorboard it — to 18 mph.
Bells and whistles
The horse wasn’t entirely forgotten with the advent of the horseless buggy. Any person driving or operating an automobile or motor vehicle had to yield to a person riding or driving a horse-driven buggy and “to come to a standstill as quickly as possible and to remain stationary” long enough to allow the animal(s) to pass.
Early East Texas drivers also were required by the Texas traffic laws to “have attached thereto a suitable bell or other appliance for giving notice of its approach, so that when such attachment is rung or otherwise operated, it may be heard a distance of 300 feet, and shall carry a lighted lamp between one hour after sunset and one hour before sunrise.”
And any driver not having a bell, whistle or horn was subject to a fine.
We’ve now “progressed” to the point that automobiles have done away with horses, and I think we should build autos so they can’t go any faster than the average person can think. But it’s probably too late for that.
As Dr. Falvey showed, there should be just as much horse sense behind the wheel as the horsepower under the hood.
When the doctor died in 1962, the Longview Daily News called him a “distinguished physician and surgeon who came from a long line of physicians prominent in Texas medical circles.”