Craddock: Grass-eating diet supported Europe’s recovery

You might not be aware of this, but the recovery of post World-War II Europe can be credited to an East Texas man who ate grass.
Well, that might be a bit of a stretch. To be perfectly honest, most historians doubt that the grass diet of Longview’s Elmore Torn actually convinced Congress to approve the Marshall Plan and therefore save a war-ravaged Europe.
But, heck, who knows for certain?
The year was 1948. President Harry Truman and Secretary of State George Marshall were busy lobbying for passage of the Foreign Assistance Act, better known as the Marshall Plan.
Europe, which had been left in shambles thanks to World War II, was in desperate need of help. But there was considerable opposition to the Marshall Plan in Congress because of the plan’s high price tag.
However, one of the Marshall Plan’s biggest supporters was Elmore Torn (later to be known as the father of actor “Rip” Torn, a graduate of Longview High School). At the time though, Torn was best known for his work in agriculture as the hard-working agricultural director of the East Texas Chamber of Commerce.
Media attention
In March of 1948, Elmore Torn called a news conference and announced he would go on a grass diet to express his support for the proposed Marshall Plan. And he would, Torn said, stay on his 200-calories-a-day until those bureaucratic windbags in Washington, D.C., came to their senses and OK’d the plan to aid Europe.
To be sure, there were more than a few folks who figured Torn had been smoking grass and not chewing it. But Torn knew precisely what he was doing.
When it came to grasses, soils, soybeans and such, Elmore was an expert. As chamber ag director he long had worked to increase East Texas farm income by industrial use of raw materials. Later he was chief food and rationing officer for the military government in Bavaria, where he would see first hand the hunger that plagued the people of post-war Europe.
Anyway, Torn gave up steak and potatoes and began his grass diet (actually, he was taking pills of cerophyl, or dehydrated grass) augmented by coffee and fruit juice.
As you might imagine, Torn’s unique grass diet attracted a great deal of media attention. Newspapers from around the county did story after story on Torn, who insisted he wasn’t suggesting anybody else join him in eating grass.
Letters of support
“But millions of Americans eating less food could add materially to the diets of tens of millions of hungry person the world over,” he told one reporter.
Pretty soon, letters of support from throughout the nation — and a large number from Europe — were finding their way to Torn. The U.S. Postal Service got to know Torn quite well as literally thousands of letters were delivered to him.
Well, on April 3, 1948, a month after Torn began his grass diet, Congress formally approved the Marshall Plan. Over the next few years, the United States appropriated $11 billion to help rebuild European countries.
Many credit the Marshall Plan with helping check the spread of Communism in that particular part of the world.
And what part did Torn’s grass diet play? At the very least, the month-long publicity stunt made Congress look pretty foolish by its inaction on the Marshall Plan. So maybe it had some effect after all.
And when you think about it, considering all the problems in Congress right now, resurrecting Elmore Torn’s grass diet 72 years later might not be a bad idea.
At the very least it’s, well, food for thought.