Craddock: James Long’s dream became a nightmare

My goodness. Can it really be two centuries? That’s how long it’s been since James Long fancied himself as president of what he called the “Providence of Texas.”
But Long’s long-ago scheme crumbled on a fall day in 1819.
That year the United States and Spain signed a treaty settling a boundary dispute over East Texas.
In the Adams-Onis Treaty, the U.S. recognized the Sabine River as its boundary with New Spain, thereby giving up previous claims to the Piney Woods. The United States gave up all claims to Texas and bought Florida from Spain.
But many Americans, including James Long, believed the U.S. shouldn’t abandon its claim to Texas.
James Long was a Natchez, Mississippi, physician and plantation owner. He had served as a U.S. Army surgeon during the War of 1812 and figured that qualified him to lead an army into East Texas to reclaim it for the United States.
Jean Lafitte
Bankrolling the military campaign, Long recruited adventurers in Mississippi and Louisiana and declared himself “commander-in-chief” of the expedition.
In June 1819 several hundred soldiers of fortune crossed the Sabine River into East Texas. They were flying a flag of 13 red-and-white stripes and a single star. After arriving in Nacogdoches, a provisional government was established and Long’s Supreme Council (of which he was president) declared Texas to be independent of Spanish rule.
The declaration said, in part:
“The citizens of Texas … have resolved under the blessing of God to be free. By this magnanimous resolution, the maintenance of which their lives and fortunes are pledged, they secure to themselves an elective and representative government.”
Declaring independence was easy. Now came the hard part.
Spanish authorities didn’t take kindly to Long and his upstart gringos, especially when the Americans enlisted the aid of Galveston-based buccaneer Jean Lafitte. Long wanted to make Galveston Island a major port of entry into his new republic.
A Spanish force of some 500 troops was dispatched from San Antonio to Nacogdoches. Along the way the Spanish soldiers surprised some of Long’s men camped on the Brazos River. In the fight that ensued, Long’s brother, David, was killed and a number of Americans were captured.
The Spanish troops captured and destroyed a second American camp on the Trinity River, then arrived in Nacogdoches on Oct. 28, 1819.
At this point, preservation of life seemed more important than Texas independence. James Long and most of his men hightailed it east across the Sabine River and back to the safety of the United States.
Despite his debacle, Long wasn’t willing to give up his dream of a Republic of Texas. He made his way to New Orleans, where he recruited a second army.
Assassination?
Not only was Long an enemy of New Spain, the U.S. issued a warrant for his arrest because his military expedition “carried on from the District of Mississippi … against the dominions of Ferdinand the seventh King of Spain” was creating tension between the U.S. and Spain.
Long quietly returned to Texas. In the fall of 1821 he left Galveston Island to capture Goliad and La Bahia. This second expedition ended as badly as the first. Long’s little army captured Goliad but soon was defeated by Mexican troops from San Antonio.
Long was captured and imprisoned first in San Antonio and then in Mexico. On April 8, 1822, he was shot to death under mysterious circumstances in Mexico City. Some said the shooting had been an accident. Others declared it was an assassination of James Long.
Fourteen years after Long’s failure, American settlers fought another revolution (1835-1836) in Texas. This time the fight was successful and resulted in the Republic of Texas.