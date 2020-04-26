Craddock: Jim had right appetite for independence

Jim Sylvester just wanted some fresh deer meat. But he wound up winning Texas Independence from Mexico by being in the right place at the right time.
It was April 22, 1836, a day after Sam Houston’s small Texas Army had routed Santa Anna’s Mexican troops at San Jacinto.
The battle would have ensured independence for Texas except for one tiny detail. Santa Anna had escaped from the battlefield the day before. The Mexican president and military commander — the self-styled “Napoleon of the West” — had mounted a horse and fled the area.
A problem
No doubt the Mexican dictator was hoping to reach a second Mexican Army camped on the Brazos River, but finding him could prove to be a problem for the Texas soldiers.
Without capturing Santa Anna, Texas Commander Sam Houston knew the war was bound to continue. That’s why Houston sent out dozens of search parties, including one headed by Captain James Austin “Jim” Sylvester.
Sylvester had enlisted in a company of Kentucky volunteers raised to aid the Texas cause for independence. He eventually became a captain and color bearer in the regular Texas Army. It is said Sylvester carried the only Texas flag at the Battle of San Jacinto.
Anyway, Sylvester and the five Texas soldiers with him — Sion Bostick, Alfred Miles, Joel Robison, Joseph Vermillion and Charles Thompson — were riding along the road between Vince’s Bridge and the Lynchburg ferry.
They had decided they weren’t going to find any escaped Mexican soldiers and started back to the Texas camp when Sylvester spied a couple of deer.
Fresh deer meat sounded pretty good along about then.
Sylvester cocked his musket and had just drawn a bead on one of the bucks when something in the high grass spooked the animal. It was then that Sylvester noticed a Mexican soldier hiding in the grass.
A surprise
The Texas soldiers wondered why a lowly private wore an expensive linen shirt and red Moroccan shoes. A couple of the Texas soldiers didn’t want to waste time ushering the man back to camp. They wanted the deer meat.
There was also discussion about killing the Mexican right on the spot.
But Sylvester intervened, declaring the Mexican to be a prisoner of war.
It wasn’t until the little group got back to the Texas Army camp and realized the importance of its prisoner.
“El Presidente! El Presidente!” the Mexican prisoners shouted out as they stood to attention. By golly, the “lowly” prisoner turned out to be Santa Anna, the president and dictator of Mexico.
That same afternoon, Santa Anna met with Sam Houston, who had been shot in his left ankle during the April 21 battle. Houston was in considerable pain. Santa Anna congratulated Houston for defeating such a great general as himself.
Houston then put his signature on a letter addressed to his troops on the Brazos River.
Sam Houston knew Santa Anna was more valuable alive than dead. In exchange for his life, the dictator quickly agreed to end hostilities and ordered all remaining Mexican troops out of Texas.
“I have agreed with General Houston for an armistice, until matters become so regulated that the war will cease forever,” said Santa Anna’s document, which also called for all Mexican troops to leave Texas. And just to ensure the Mexicans followed through, Houston kept Santa Anna as a prisoner until November.
So even though the Texans had won a decisive victory at San Jacinto, independence wasn’t assured until the eventual capture of Santa Anna.
And all because Jim Sylvester had a hankering for fresh deer meat.