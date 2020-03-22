Craddock: Longview was in panic over 1873 fever

Coronavirus. COVID-19. Social Distancing. Just the mention of these words can cause worry and panic today.
The same was true for yellow fever and quarantine in East Texas in October 1873. The dreaded disease was sweeping across the South — Nashville, Memphis, Mobile, New Orleans … and Shreveport.
By August, people were dying in the Caddo Parish community of 10,000. Thousands of Shreveport residents fled town. In mid-September, 30 victims were being buried daily in the port city.
By Sept. 29, according to one contemporary newspaper account, more than 400 Shreveport residents had died with “at least 700 sick, of all ages, sexes, color and nationalities.”
Panicked Louisianans poured across the state line. A couple of yellow fever cases were reported in Marshall and East Texas communities began to issue quarantines.
J.W. Boring, mayor of the new railroad town called Longview, urged the Gregg County Commissioners Court to consider a quarantine. In mid-October, Gregg County Judge T.D. Campbell and commissioners established an ordinance limiting travelers and trains arriving from Hallsville, Marshall and Shreveport “for a distance of three miles from the corporate limits of each said place.”
No illegal arrivals
According to the ordinance, no people, wagons, trains or buggies “shall be permitted to come within or pass through that part of Gregg County embraced within a distance of two miles, North, South, East and West from the center of the depot of the Texas and Pacific Railroad Company in the town of Longview.”
The county’s action prohibited delivery or sale of “fruit, goods or merchandise” inside the Longview city limits. Those in violation of the quarantine could be fined up to $100 (a mighty hefty sum in those days) and given a 30-day jail sentence.
The quarantine took effect at 8 a.m. On Oct. 14.
To ensure the quarantine was followed, Gregg County Sheriff M.L. Durham was ordered to hire additional deputies. The “deputies” were more properly night watchmen assigned to watch the county’s train depots for any illegal arrivals.
An emergency “Longview Medical Board” was established. Appointed to the board were doctors A.B. DeLoach. T.M. Coleman and J.R. Scales.
The annual fair at Jefferson, Marion County, was postponed from mid-October to November “on account of yellow fever at Marshall,” said a local paper. “There is no yellow fever (in Jefferson), and the citizens are quiet.”
‘Guiltless’ mayor
In October, the Galveston News erroneously quoted Mayor Boring as saying Longview had a yellow fever case. That prompted the East Texan to write the paper:
“There is no yellow fever here. I am guiltless of having reported that yellow fever existed here, as you stated in your issue of the 13th.”
By early November, Gregg County lifted its quarantine against traffic, food and merchandise from Hallsville, Marshall and Shreveport.
By Dec. 14, 1873, Longview officials were telling Texas newspapers, “The health of Longview was never better. The streets of Longview are thronged with country people and business is good, not withstanding the inclement weather, which is warm and unpleasant.”
Sadly, some 700 to 800 Shreveport residents died in the 1873 yellow fever epidemic.
For two centuries, yellow fever had been one of the great plagues of the world (along with cholera, smallpox, influenza, whooping cough, dengue fever and others). Every few years, yellow fever paralyzed trade and killed hundreds — if not thousands — in the American South.
At the time of the 1873 epidemic, yellow fever was thought to be caused by contaminated water, heavy rains or even humidity. Scientists eventually figured out it was a viral disease spread by certain mosquitoes.
Experiments conducted by Army Major Walter Reed’s Yellow Fever Commission in 1900 established proof of how the infectious virus was transmitted.
The last major yellow fever outbreak in the United States occurred in 1905 but was limited to New Orleans and other port cities.