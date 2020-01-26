Craddock: Mobberly Hotel received a warm welcome

James M. “Jim” Mobberly knew all about poor accommodations. After all, he had escaped from a miserably cold Union prison during the Civil War.
Twenty years after his daring getaway, Mobberly opened a fancy hotel at Longview Junction. The Mobberly was promoted by the Longview Democrat newspaper as the “best hotel between New Orleans and El Paso.” And Jim Mobberly made sure every room had a fireplace.
Mobberly was born in Kentucky in 1841. When the Civil War started, he joined a Confederate cavalry unit and saw plenty of action. Late in the war he was captured and sent to a prisoner-of-war camp at Rock Island, Illinois.
Conditions at the Illinois POW camp were horrible. As Rebels suffered in the Northern winter, Mobberly decided he’d had enough. From fellow prisoners he “borrowed” a blue coat, blue trousers and blue cap. Appearing to be a Union soldier in his new outfit, Mobberly boldly walked out the prison’s main gate. He made his way to Canada and eventually to the safety of the sunny South.
Mobberly came to Texas in 1868 with other family members. He established a lumber plant on the Sabine River four miles east of Longview. He married Mary Noel in 1874, got into real estate and construction and became one of the town’s civic leaders. He served on the city council, Longview school board and was a three-term county commissioner.
The Junction
In 1883 Jim and his brother, Samuel H. “Sam” Mobberly, began construction of the new hotel at what today is Mobberly Avenue and Pacific Street. The hotel would be situated near the International & Great Northern depot at Longview Junction, a lively railroad settlement just east of downtown Longview.
The Longview Democrat of Dec. 14, 1883, reported on the project:
“J.M. Mobberly’s new three-story brick hotel is progressing satisfactorily. It is located between the Glass House and the Barner Bros.’ office, and will be 86 x 60 (feet), with about 75 rooms … If Mr. Mobberly carries the same energy into this that has made his other business matters a success, it will be creditable to the town.”
The paper noted the hotel would fill “a want that has existed for years … for the traveling public.”
The red-brick Mobberly Hotel opened in April 1884. It became an immediate favorite with residents and travelers ... and no wonder.
The structure featured cherry and walnut furnishings, carved poster beds, marble-topped wash stands, porcelain pitchers and crystal chandeliers. A second-floor parlor (complete with piano) and grand ballroom were separated by a circular stairway. The dining room boasted linen tablecloths and was considered one of the community’s finest places to eat.
Iron fireplaces
Then there were the large, individually controlled iron fireplaces in each room. Mobberly, remembering the frigid POW camp in Illinois, wanted to ensure that no guest would ever be cold in his hotel.
For decades, the Mobberly hosted numerous social affairs, from fancy balls to wedding receptions. Senators and governors made the hotel their headquarters when campaigning in East Texas.
Jim Mobberly, involved in the hotel business until 1893, died in 1917. Brother Sam (1842-1910) and his son, Sam E. (1879-1941), operated the Mobberly for many years. The hotel passed from family hands in the 1940s when a Shreveport businessman bought the property.
Age and competition finally caught up with the Mobberly Hotel, and it fell into disrepair. The historical building was being renovated in June 1965 when the Mobberly was destroyed by fire.
The Longview Junction was annexed into the city of Longview in 1904.