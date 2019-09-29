Craddock: Promoting virtues of old Gregg County

“All Gregg County is a peace-loving, law-abiding community, where crime is a thing seldom heard of. We believe that we have as near a perfectly happy county for all who live within our boundaries. We invite you — if you are of good morals — to join us and enjoy life with us here.”
Carlos Campana, manager of the Longview Chamber of Commerce, penned these words in 1910.
He had just spearheaded publication of the 84-page Longview and Gregg County Industrial Magazine. It had been quite an undertaking.
Longview had 5,100 residents. The small town was competing for business and new residents against the older, larger communities of Marshall (11,500 residents) and Tyler (10,000).
Too be sure, Longview had some major assets. It was a railroad center with 18 daily trains from the Texas and Pacific, International and Great Northern, and the Texas and Gulf raiilroads.
No place to plow
Another plus was the banks. There were five, up from just one bank in 1900.
“Many a worthy poor man and widow have emerged from their doors with the feeling that they still had friends left,” said Campana’s 1910 magazine.
Early Longview photographer Cody Culpepper liberally illustrated the publication with photos. Featured were pictures of county officials, churches, homes, social leaders, businesses and industries.
Culpepper had opened a local studio in 1909 on an unpaved Methvin Street. “Well, I could do two things, take pictures and plow,” Culpepper said. “And I didn’t have a place to plow.”
On Page 8 is a photograph of nattily dressed Longview Mayor Gabriel Augustus Bodenheim. “Bodie” served as mayor some 20 years after the turn of the century.
The Campana Chamber magazine of 1910 noted Bodenheim “was always to be found on the side of progress, always listed among those supporting worthwhile public projects.”
According to the publication, the city had recently completed “a handsome city hall and uptown fire station, a modern sewer system and major street improvements.”
According to the magazine, during the previous four years the city had seen “over 300 residences being erected, many of which are very handsome. A dozen business houses have been built and many remodeled.”
Under “OUR SOCIAL LIFE” were listed several fraternal and social groups. “We have many beautiful homes with well kept lawns … In the home, music and reading are the principal forms of pleasure and diversions.”
Honest folks
Central to county life were the many churches, including the Methodists’ Baracca Hall annex with “harmless amusement rooms and gymnasium.”
Schools dotted the county landscape, including Longview (with 1,300 pupils), Kilgore (125), Danville (75), Judson (75), Harmony Grove (75), Elderville (70), Gladewater (70), Pine Tree (65), Spring Hill (60), White Oak (60), Sabine (40) and Peatown (40).
The Longview and Gregg County Industrial Magazine of 1910 modestly mentioned that the county “had the largest per capita free school endowment in the world.”
Said Campana: “We are just a county of good, honest, charitable folks, interested in each other’s welfare. Every statement made in this magazine has been read and re-read by the editor and submitted to other competent men to prevent one mis-statement entering these pages.”
As for agriculture, “Thousands of acres of fertile lands furnish soil for the main crops of cotton and corn,” said the magazine. “The one great drawback with East Texas is the ease with which one can get a living out of the soil. Our farmers work seven months on the farm and rest and hunt and fish the balance of the year.”