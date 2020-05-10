Craddock: Rail officials toured 1872 East Texas

In June 1872, Thomas A. Scott — accompanied by several railroad officials and newspapermen — boarded a train and headed west from Shreveport. At the time, the village of Longview — then only two years old — was the western terminus for the T&P line.
Scott was the new president of the Texas and Pacific Railway, and he wanted to see firsthand what it would take to push his East Texas line farther west.
Traveling with Scott was publisher John Wein Forney of the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Press. Forney also happened to be an investor in the railroad. He filed stories for his paper back east, giving us today a unique glimpse of piney woods life 148 years ago.
“We left Shreveport for Marshall in a beautiful new (rail) car constructed at the Texas & Pacific Railway shops at Hallsville,” Forney wrote. “The road was in capital condition and we made the trip in little more than an hour.
“Marshall differs entirely from Shreveport. It is rather a collection of country seats rather than a town. Almost every house is surrounded by a lot adorned with trees and flowers,” he wrote. “The streets are broad and spacious and the population somewhat exclusive. It was refreshing to find a first-class country boarding house in charge of Mrs. C.B. King.”
Brilliant ball
Forney continued in another report: “One part of our programme was a journey to Jefferson, where Colonel Scott had a hearty welcome. The population turned out en masse to greet him, including the firemen and bands of music and peals of artillery. A brilliant ball took place in the evening in honor of his arrival. We saw Kelley’s iron works, seven miles from Jefferson, and found him manufacturing superior hollow ware.
“We returned to Marshall and next morning we took the train for Hallsville, in company with Colonel Volney Hall, vice president of the Southern Pacific. Colonel Scott took a rapid survey of the shops at Hallsville, and gave orders for their removal to Marshall, after which we enjoyed an appetizing breakfast at the residence of Mr. Dickson … ”
At this point, Forney wrote that “Ten miles more carried us to Long View, the end of our 66 miles by rail. Now we leave the rail for the common road; the locomotive and the steamboat for the stage; 500 miles a day for 40.”
Tired and hungry
The officials traveled on rough roads in stagecoach and a wagon, the latter pulled by mule.
“Now and then we passed a log cabin, sometimes without shutters to the windows,” Forney observed, “and almost always without glass. Occasionally a fine plantation would look out upon us with a friendly glance, with a cotton planter on the porch surrounded by his neighbors, and when we stopped to water the greeting was cordial, and the inquiries many.”
The group finally reached Tyler, where Forney noted they “were hungry enough to enjoy the direst fare, and tired enough to sleep on the hardest floor and to bid defiance to the mosquitoes. People have to wagon their crops 50 or 100 miles to the nearest depot in Long View.”
The trip eventually took the group to “Vanzant,” Canton, Kaufman, Dallas and Fort Worth, the latter described as a town of “some 1,500 inhabitants, several churches, good schools, and a large courthouse in the centre of the plaza.”
By August 1872, Thomas A. Scott had contracted with the California and Texas Railway Construction Co. to build the Texas & Pacific line west from Longview on through Dallas, Fort Worth, El Paso and eventually to the Pacific Coast.
Forney’s friendship with Scott was commemorated a year later when the T&P named the new town of Forney, just east of Dallas, in honor of the Philadelphia publisher who had given us an interesting look at life in early-day East Texas.