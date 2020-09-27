Craddock: Saying so long after 42 years of columns

It’s never easy to say goodbye; so I won’t.
After meeting East Texas readers weekly (sometimes twice weekly) since my first column appeared here on Sept. 6, 1978, I’ve come to realize that Bill Shakespeare was correct when he said parting is such sweet sorrow.
However, that’s 42 years of writing some 2,900 columns, and I’ve decided to retire my humor/East Texas history column. After months of time to reflect during this worldwide pandemic, there are other ventures awaiting me, mainly those with less stress, no deadlines and more focus on family. And I confess that there is a sense of relief and pride similar to what my great-great uncle Wake Latimer must have felt back in 1849.
That’s when he made a change in his life when he loaded family and printing press into an ox cart and left Paris, Texas, headed for a new village on the banks of the Trinity River. The new tiny town, Dallas, didn’t have a newspaper, so he figured he’d start one.
No, I am not leaving Longview, my hometown that I love, but I am leaving the News-Journal with enough good memories to fill an ox cart.
It has been a rare opportunity indeed to be a newspaper columnist in one’s hometown. And it helped me confirm something I already suspected: the most wonderful people in the world live right here in East Texas.
You folks — yes, the intelligent ones out there with newsprint on your fingers — have been nicer to me than I ever deserved, and there’s just no way I could adequately return that kindness. I hope you have laughed a little and learned a lot along the way. I know I have.
Thank you to the LNJ publisher, Stephen McHaney, and the editors through the years who have supported my column.
Naturally, a huge “thank you” also goes to Better Half, Favorite Son and Bright Eyes for having the understanding (and the patience) to let me write about them through the years. Our children literally grew up in my column. They are both grown now with families of their own.
The News-Journal has a plethora of fine writers. It’s quite a remarkable lineup of wordsmiths, including Barbara Richardson McClellan who is the longest-running local columnist with 50 years of published recipes and food for thought since Feb. 11, 1970. (Barbara insists she was only 6 when she started writing her column.)
Anyway, let me close with a couple of thoughts that, frankly, I’ve stolen. The first was written in the 1920s by Texan Stanley Walker, an editor of the New York Herald-Tribune. Asked what made a good newspaper man (remember this was back when journalism was still a “man’s” profession), Walker had this to say:
“What makes a good newspaperman? The answer is easy. He knows everything. He is aware not only of what goes on in the world today, but his brain is a repository of the accumulated wisdom of the ages. He is not only handsome, but he has the physical strength which enables him to perform great feats of energy. He can go for nights on end without sleep. He dresses well and talks with charm.
“Men admire him. Women adore him. Tycoons and statesmen are willing to share their secrets with him. He hates lies, meanness and sham but keeps his temper. He is loyal to his paper and to what he looks upon as his profession; whether it is a profession or merely a craft, he resents attempts to debase it.
“When he dies, a lot of people are sorry, and some of them remember him for several days.”
I’ve always liked that. After all, an occasional dose of humility is healthy for anyone.
Finally, I’ll leave you with something called “A Texas Prayer.” It goes like this:
“Here’s wishing you a lot o’ sunshine, a mild winter, an early spring, lots of grass next summer, and may all your cows bring twin calves.”
So thanks again, East Texas. No, I won’t say goodbye. Just God bless. … Happy trails until we meet again.