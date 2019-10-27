Craddock: Sheriff’s comments landed him in jail

When East Texas depot express handlers walked off their jobs in October 1903, residents feared violence in the union strike. However, the only fellow hauled off to jail was the Gregg County sheriff.
In 1903, members of the newly organized Brotherhood of Railway Expressmen went on strike against the Pacific Express Co. for higher wages and better work hours.
The strike started in St. Louis, spread to Little Rock, Arkansas, and soon reached Texas. On Oct. 15 express employees struck at Longview, Marshall, Tyler and Texarkana. In all, some 6,000 union “messengers” walked off jobs in the Midwest and Southwest.
Communities’ leaders were concerned conflict could develop as union employees walked out and were replaced by non-union workers. In Longview and elsewhere the replacements were jeered as “scabs.”
As one Texas and Pacific train pulled out of town on Oct. 20, the Longview Times-Clarion told readers, “Someone laid two or three large torpedoes on the track, which exploded with a loud report.” There were no injuries.
Courthouse crowd
An injunction was issued by United States District Judge D.E. Bryant restraining anyone from interfering “by force, threats or intimidation” with Pacific Express Co.’s new replacement employees.
But on Oct. 23, a group of pro-union residents marched to the Longview depot. Gregg County Sheriff S.R. Thrasher entered the depot and allegedly “with oaths and imprecations denounced and vilified” the express firm’s four replacement employees. According to the workers’ formal complaint, the sheriff noted he “did not like a bone in their bodies and that they had better get out of town.”
Furthermore, the sheriff said the express strikers were his friends and “a crowd of associates was on the outside of the depot and subject to his call.”
Scared out of their wits, the replacement workers “within a few hours … left Longview and quit discharging” their duties as express handlers.
That night, a large crowd assembled on the Gregg County Courthouse lawn. The Times-Clarion reported that “merchants, heads of labor organizations and prominent men of this place” spoke in favor of the strike. They then approved a resolution “in full sympathy” for strikers’ demands.
On Oct. 28, unable to find replacements for the replacements, Pacific Express closed its Longview office.
Irate Pacific Express Co. officials complained to federal officials, who promptly arrested Sheriff Thrasher and ordered him to appear in United States Circuit Court at Texarkana, Arkansas, on contempt charges.
On Nov. 2, the Brotherhood of Railway Expressmen announced that the two-week strike had failed and union members were advised “if possible to make their peace with the express company.”
While the strike ended and many express workers returned to work, Sheriff Thrasher traveled to Arkansas to face his contempt charges.
Stubborn fight
“The sheriff had some able attorneys to defend him,” noted The Dallas Morning News of Nov. 12, “and made a stubborn fight against the company charge.”
But after testimony from several witnesses — including replacement workers Tom Rice and George Givens — Thrasher was found guilty and sentenced to 60 days in the Hopkins County Jail at Sulphur Springs.
Beginning Nov. 16, Thrasher served his sentence without incident and returned to Longview. The arrest and incarceration didn’t hurt his popularity back home. In November 1904, he was re-elected sheriff of Gregg County.
Its chief rival, Wells Fargo Company, purchased Pacific Express Co. in 1911.
In 1912 Thrasher began construction of a fancy opera house on Tyler Street. He called it the Grand. Unfortunately, the 1,200-seat theater burned in January 1915.
Out of the opera house business, Thrasher concentrated on his ranching and banking interests.