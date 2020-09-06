Craddock: Slice of Longview life from more than a century ago

Editor’s note: This column was first published Sept. 19, 2010.
Longview’s future was being paved with good intentions 110 years ago.
In September 1910, the town’s population was 5,155. The Longview City Council had met in mid-September to “take up the matter of street paving.”
The local newspaper, the Times-Clarion, editorialized on Sept. 15: “Paved streets, in our opinion, are excellent assets for any well regulated, progressive town … whether the material used be brick or macadam (crushed stone), let’s have better streets in Longview by all means.” Editor J.W. Johnson was an unabashed booster of his hometown.
That fall, city fathers authorized Longview’s first paving project.
Longview was a railroad center, served in 1910 by two depots and 18 daily trains. A weekly Times-Clarion column, “Railroad News,” shared activities of the many rail employees who made Longview their home.
The Sept. 15 Times-Clarion reported the derailment of Texas and Pacific Engine No. 7 at Hawkins. “Engineer J.C. Reese, Fireman Noble Birdsong and Conductor Roland Jordan, all of this city, were badly bruised and taken to the (T&P) hospital at Marshall on (Engine) No. 6. We are glad to learn that all are doing nicely.”
Big enrollment
Yet another railroad was getting ready to serve Longview, according to the Times-Clarion of Sept. 22, 1910: “The survey of the Featherstone railroad from Longview to the iron fields in Cass County has been completed and work has commenced on locating the line.”
Longview High School had just begun its fall term with first-day enrollment of 141, “larger than any previous year.”
This week in 1910, residents also were talking about an attempted escape from the Gregg County Jail: “Yesterday morning Deputy Sheriff Vaughn Little foiled the nine prisoners in the jail in their attempt,” informed the Times-Clarion. “They had pried an iron bar from the corner of a cell and had intended to raise the floor with it, when Mr. Little appeared on the scene.”
A.J. Munden was opening a meat market in a building “across the street from Womack-Perry Company,” and Northcutt Hardware had “special prices on mattings, hammocks, lawn seats, lawn swings and ice cream freezers.”
September 1910 was a hot one. Longview Ice, Light and Bottling Co. was selling electric fans, which “are making Longview a better place to live.” A merchant urged residents to drink Fan Taz, a soft drink known “both for delicious flavor and for its effect in minimizing the discomforts of hot weather.”
A few Longviewites had those new-fangled horseless carriages, but 1910 was still the horse-and-buggy era. An ad for Will Rosson’s Livery, Feed and Stable offered “Good Rigs, Good Teams, Good Service.” And J.H. Morton, “the first-class blacksmith,” had just gone to work at E.C. Scott’s shop.
Beauty chorus
On Sept. 20, the Wolf and Denbo firm would “show the swellest line of millinery ever shown in Longview.” Then there was the advertisement from J.F. White and Son, “Tonsorial Artists.” (A fancy name for barbers)
Smith’s Opera House was about to host the Allen Musical Comedy Co. of New York, featuring “a large beauty chorus of exceptional pulchritude.” To prepare for the show, the “opera house drop curtain has been repainted and the interior of the building otherwise improved.”
Sunday school at First Baptist Church was going to be a blast. “On next Sunday,” the paper said, “there will be a novel display of fireworks during the Sunday school services. Go out and see it.”
Then there was the wedding of Willis Keenum and Nellie McReynolds. “Despite the fact there was some objection to the marriage … the happy couple overcame all obstacles and hied to the home of Rev. L.P. Ray at Judson where they were pronounced husband and wife. Several difficulties hindered them just enough to make the affair interesting.”