Craddock: The Magnolia was a three-ring circus

You never knew who might be staying at the Magnolia Hotel. One week it could be politicians and salesmen; another week it might be an alligator or a circus elephant.
Three generations of the same family operated the popular Longview hotel from the 1870s until it closed in 1934. The 50-room business sat on the south side of Cotton Street where Longview’s central fire station and former City Hall are situated.
In the late 1870s, Elizabeth Peck, a recent widow, purchased the Spencer Hotel. She planted two magnolia trees in the front yard and renamed the hotel the Magnolia.
She soon married George Tabler, who became a Longview city marshal and tragically was gunned down in September 1886. Mrs. Tabler suffered yet another tragedy when a daughter, Ruth, drowned.
Located near the Texas and Pacific’s downtown depot, the Magnolia attracted plenty of boarders from the day it opened. The hotel’s dining room featured delicious food served on tables with white linen cloths. The frame hotel, which also had its own laundry, later added a brick building and a livery stable.
The Magnolia had its share of competitor hotels, notably the downtown Palace Hotel and the Mobberly Hotel at Longview Junction east of town. However, some traveling salesmen were regular customers at the Magnolia for 30 or 40 years.
A free spirit
Elizabeth Peck Tabler’s daughter, Sharlie Peck, born in 1873, was a free spirit with a love for animals. She had a large buck deer as well as an alligator that lived on the hotel grounds. The story is told that little Sharlie occasionally would place a leash on the gator and take it on strolls down Cotton Street to the amazement of passersby.
Then there was the time a circus came to town and the performers stayed at the Magnolia. The circus was having financial woes and Mrs. Tabler feared she wouldn’t get paid. She obtained a lien against the circus and forced the owner to leave some of his animals (including an elephant, tigers and lions).
Eventually the owner paid his debt but not before Mrs. Tabler had paid a small fortune keeping the circus animals fed in hay and meat.
Mrs. Tabler managed the Magnolia until 1918, when Sharlie and her husband, J.W. Dalston, took control. Dalston, who married Sharlie in 1899, was a game warden who later served on the City Commission and Longview school board.
In 1929, one of the Dalstons’ sons, J.W. Jr., assumed management of the Magnolia, which became a beehive of activity when the East Texas Oil Boom began in 1931. Three years later he sold the property to make way for municipal facilities.
Lost hospitality
A 1934 Longview newspaper article lamented the loss of the Magnolia, “the old-time hospitality of which had become a tradition among travelers who made their way through East Texas at intervals … Many old timers have remarked recently about the hospitality of the hotel and of the fine meals served by Mrs. Tabler in the old days.”
That same article quoted Dalston: “Now is the time for business men of Longview to get together and build a modern hotel in keeping with the needs of the city.”
By 1935, the Magnolia had been razed and replaced with a modern $115,000 City Hall and fire station. That same year, Conrad Hilton opened his expanded Longview Hilton Hotel on Methvin Street.