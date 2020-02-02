Craddock: Trolley mules were emancipated in 1912

Longview was going modern more than a century ago. The mules were out, to be replaced by one of those newfangled electric trolley cars.
In August 1912, the Longview and Junction Railway Co. ordered a bright yellow electric car that would arrive in September. Not everyone was happy about it.
“These modern improvements certainly do require the expenditure of an enormous amount of nervous energy,” reported the Longview Times-Clarion. “Our easy-going forefathers had very little to trouble them. They had no telephones to jangle at their elbows, no electric light bills, no gas meters, no table etiquette, no germs, no trolley cars, no honk-honks.
“ … They never expected a telegram, they didn’t worry over the war cloud in the Balkans, they weren’t afraid of aviators falling on them … they didn’t do anything but what suited them, and were happy without automobiles.”
The Junction
For almost three decades the mule-powered car had been a familiar sight, slowly transporting passengers between the downtown Texas and Pacific Depot to Longview Junction just east of the business district.
The Longview and Junction Railway Co. had received its charter in June 1883. The directors were local businessmen C.W. Booth, E.H. Carter, George D. Harrison, R.B. Levy, Dock Pegues, F.T. Rembert and F.L. Whaley. Stock was sold for $25 a share.
The route from downtown to the Junction was 3,300 feet, well under a mile, and was for a while thought to be the shortest trolley line in the nation. The trolley operated on a narrow-gauge line.
The original open-air car, pulled by a single mule, left from the “uptown” T&P depot and headed north along Fredonia Street, then turned east along Methvin Street. The eastern terminus was at what today is Sixth Street, where a trolley shed was located.
“It was a mule-power car about 12 feet long,” recalled local businessman R.M. Kelly in 1953. “When the driver reached the terminus at the Junction or uptown, he would unhitch the singletree from the car, attach it to the opposite (end) and start the car on its little journey.”
Kelly said the driver (who for many years was “Uncle” Isaac Smith) “had to keep the track greased at the turn on Fredonia Street to prevent the wheels from jumping off.” The cost to ride the trolley was a nominal 5 cents, but Smith would charge riders 10 cents if they spit on the car’s floor.
Residents remembered that grass grew along the rail line, and whenever the car stopped to pick up passengers, the mule would start grazing.
In 1896, a larger trolley, requiring two mules to pull it, was placed into operation. At that time, owners hoped to expand the line to four or five miles, but that plan never materialized. In 1902, the trolley boasted two cars, a “closed” car for fall and winter and an “open” car for spring and summer.
Forty winks
A large crowd gathered in downtown Longview on Sept. 25, 1912, to celebrate “Mule Emancipation Day.” Isaac Smith “stood to one side and slowly shook his head” as the fancy new electric car was rolled out.
The electric car, ordered from the St. Louis Car Co., was a marked improvement in comfort and speed. However, the Longview Times-Clarion nevertheless longed for the old mule-drawn trolley.
“The only objection we have to the electric car system is that we were used to taking a nap on the mule car while coming to town,” said the Times-Clarion. “Now it is a case of get on, sit down, get up, get off. No time for a quiet forty winks.”
Longview’s downtown trolley continued operating another 10 years, finally fading into history in October 1922.
In the spring of 1955, city crews had to dig up major portions of Fredonia Street. It seems deteriorated 50-year-old cross ties from the trolley’s buried roadbed had caused major sinkholes along the downtown thoroughfare.