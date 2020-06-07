Craddock: Ump survives bad day at the ballpark

It was a sultry afternoon in June 1933 when the Longview Cannibals met the Henderson Oilers in a Class C professional Dixie League baseball game at Longview’s Fair Park.
Players were hot under the collar, but it didn’t have anything to do with the weather. Rather, their wrath was pointed toward the umpire.
It’s probably no accident that back in 1876 the very first professional Major League Baseball umpire, William McLean, also happened to be a part-time boxer. Fans of the national pastime, you see, can get a little rowdy on occasion. And such was the case when Longview and Henderson battled on the diamond that summer day.
For the record, Henderson won the June 30 game, 4 to 3. But the Longview Morning Journal sports writer who covered the contest apparently felt the home-plate ump had something to do with the unfavorable outcome. Henderson had been victorious, insisted the scribe, “mainly through the incompetency of supposed-to-be umpire Joe Pate, whose miserable exhibition was the worst in the history of Dixie League baseball in Longview.”
‘Putrid decisions’
The ump, it seems, “had a bad day and unfortunately every one of his putrid decisions went against the Cannibals, and as the game progressed the worse the decisions were … First one and then the other jumped the umpire, who could have been no worse,” said the newspaper account.
Players and fans quickly began to give the umpire a tough time, but all heck really broke loose when he dared to toss a Longview player out of the game for arguing a call.
“Police protection was needed to prevent Pate receiving possible bodily harm in the ninth inning when over a hundred men spectators swarmed out of the stands and onto the playing field after Pate had pulled one of his ‘prize’ boners by not hustling to see whether or not catcher Moore caught (Polly) Phelps’ pop foul against the screen,” reported the writer, wryly noting that “it was the first time this season Longview fans have shown enough spirit to make a real fight for a ball game.”
The hapless umpire made a mad dash to the dressing room with the irate fans in hot pursuit. He locked himself inside while the Longviewites banged on the door and “openly voiced their opinion of Pate’s work.”
I’m happy to report that umpire Pate eventually escaped the 1933 mob. He was on hand to umpire the next day’s game (also won by Henderson, this time 21 to 5).
Fisticuffs
I’m certain Mr. Pate was a fine umpire, but apparently he didn’t get much respect. What he might have needed was a crash course from George Magerkurth in dealing with spoiled baseball players. Magerkurth, as with William McLean, was a former professional boxer who umpired in the major leagues during 1929-1947.
Ol’ George had a unique way of handling players: he simply beat the stuffing out of them. Over his career Magerkurth had fisticuffs with numerous players … and even a few fans.
One of his most famous confrontations came in the 1940s when Leo “The Lip” Durocher was arguing a call Magerkurth had made.
The two were standing nose to nose screaming at one another when Magerkurth growled and yelled at Durocher, “I’ll reach down and bite your head off,” Leo, never missing a beat, roared right back, “If you do, George, you’ll have more brains in your stomach than you’ve got in your head.”
With that, Magerkurth tossed Durocher out of the game.