Craddock: Veterans Day: Time marches on

Editor’s note: This column first appeared Nov. 11, 2012.
A few passing thoughts on Veterans Day.
I served in the U.S. Army in 1971-72 and had a tour of duty in Vietnam. However, and I want to be very clear: My experience in ’Nam can’t compare to what many experienced in that war and other more recent conflicts.
Sure, I had some scary moments in Vietnam. I was shot at and was in some mortar attacks, but those were exceptions rather than the rule. I was no hero. The heroes were those who faced the enemy day to day in combat conditions. And the heroes were the ones who didn’t come home.
(Dan Kellum, my friend and fellow Longview High and Stephen F. Austin grad, has written about many of those heroes in his two-volume work, “American Heroes, Grunts, Pilots & Docs.’” Kellum served in the Marine Corps from 1967-71, including a Vietnam tour.)
The heroes
One of the real joys working at the News-Journal for 14 years was getting to meet, know and write about East Texas military veterans.
The most memorable veteran I ever got to interview while at the paper was George Gause. It was two decades ago and he was 94 at the time. He had been an Army aviator … in World War I.
When I interviewed him in 1992 he showed me a worn leather booklet that certified him as an “aviator pilot” on Aug. 21, 1918. He had joined the fledgling U.S. Army air service in June 1917, only 15 years after the Wright brothers’ flight at Kitty Hawk.
The 19-year-old (pilots had to be 21 but Gause lied about his age) trained at Wichita Falls. “They gave us only two or three hours of instruction. We had a lot of crashes there … and the pilots didn’t have any parachutes,” said Gause, who once got to fly with World War I ace Eddie Rickenbacker. Gause died in August 1995 at age 97 and lies in Kilgore City Cemetery.
I also got to write about Ike Bell of Longview, sole survivor of a 1943 plane crash over Nazi-occupied France. For almost two weeks the French Underground hid him from the Germans. It’s quite a story.
Then there was Van Smith Jr., a B-24 Liberator tail gunner. Flying over Italy in 1944 his plane was cut in half and he was knocked out of the tail section. He was the only member of the crew to survive.
Additional local heroes I got to know and write about include Joe Crenshaw, Danny “Gunny” Whyte, James Logan, Francis Fuller and Bob Elswick. There were others.
Fading away
When I interviewed Gause two decades ago there were 60,000 World War I veterans still living. Now they’re all gone. The war’s final U.S. vet, Frank Buckles, died in February 2011 in West Virginia.
One veteran I would have loved to interview was George Benton Turner, Longview’s only Medal of Honor recipient.
A Longview native, Turner received the Medal of Honor for his bravery at Philippsbourg, France, in January 1945, while a private in the Army’s 14th Armored Division. At age 45, Turner was one of the oldest soldiers to receive the Medal of Honor during World War II. He died in 1963 at his California home and is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.
2019 UPDATE: Today there are some 18.2 million U.S. military veterans, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Census. This figure includes 389,292 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II. Sadly, these WWII veterans are dying at the rate of almost 300 a day, according to WWII Veteran Statistics from the National WWII Museum.
As I write this column, I’m packing to make a trip to the Dallas area at the invitation of 9-year-old granddaughter, Macy.
Our fourth grader has invited me to participate in a Veterans Day breakfast at her school. I appreciate the invitation and the fact Norton Elementary is saying “thank you” to military vets.
Yes, time marches on. When you see military veterans, say thank you, give them a salute … and a hug for their service.