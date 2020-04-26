Editorial: A call to action for help in the pandemic

As we have said before, the current upheaval in the energy industry could permanently alter the business of exploring for and producing oil and gas. Likewise, challenges of treating COVID-19 will have lasting impacts on health care, our area’s other main economic driver.
We are fortunate to have leaders who have taken steps over the past several decades to diversify the area’s economy. Without those moves, this pandemic would be an even bigger blow than what we now face.
There are two elements to the sudden contraction. One is the obvious business story about the sudden slowdown, lost revenue and companies hanging on by a thread. The other, and the element we wish to discuss today, are the human costs so many East Texans already are paying and those to come as the virus continues to exact its toll.
And it will continue.
The fact is that no order from a governor, a county judge or a mayor to “reopen” our economy will be a quick fix. There is no magic switch to be flipped to return life to normal, just as there is no magic powder to be dusted around to stop the virus.
In the oil industry, for example, the overhang of excess production and overflowing storage will continue to depress prices even when demand starts to return. That means the immediate pain of this downturn is going to be with us for many months. No quick fix is around the corner, no matter what any politician tells you.
In East Texas we have always taken care of our own and, while most of us are feeling the pain of this difficult situation, now is the time to step forward again and work to help those who have lost their livelihoods.
Area food banks have already been stressed by the large number of those unemployed from the closing of stores, restaurants and other businesses. In many cases, unemployment payments have not yet begun. The government can work slowly, but people continue to get hungry no matter the pace of bureaucracy.
Now is when we as a community of East Texans need to step forward and help those who supply food in any way we can, from providing the labor to simply helping them provide the food.
You can do this most efficiently not by rummaging through your pantry but by opening up your wallet. The dollar you give to a food bank or distribution site can go much further than cans of corn or beans.
Those organizations know what is most needed and can use cash to fulfill needs present or future. Obviously, for many of us, cash is in short supply. Not everyone will be able to give this way. In fact, many of those who have given in the past now are in need.
That makes it ever more important for those who can help to stretch themselves as much as possible.
We know we will get through this pandemic. But we also know it will not be easy or quick. That means all who can lend a hand are needed so that those who need a hand can find one extended to them.
Many are already working full-bore and doing more than their part. The rest of us need to put our shoulders to the task and push as well. This is our call to action. Let’s not fail to answer.
How to help
Here’s a look at organizations that would welcome your help:
Longview Community Ministries, 506 N. Second St.: Provides monthly food boxes, financial assistance and other help. (903) 753-3561.
Longview Dream Center, 803 Gilmer Road: Operates a food pantry, senior box program and provides fresh produce. (903) 653-1740.
Caring and Sharing Center, 2303 S. Mobberly Ave.: Provides food, clothing and other help. (903) 234-9521.
Community Outreach Mission, 1014 E. Young St., Longview: Provides food, clothing and financial assistance. (903) 757-3601
Helping Hands of Kilgore, 201 S. Martin St., Kilgore: Provides food three days a week. (903) 984-1796
McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 5758 Old Hwy 135 North, Liberty City: Provides food and produce. (903) 984-5622.
East Texas Food Bank, 3201 Robertson Road, Tyler: Provides food to more than 200 partner agencies in 26 Northeast Texas counties. (800) 815-3663