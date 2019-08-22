Editorial: A serious look at teacher attrition rates is in order for Longview ISD

Across most Texas school districts, state data shows that average teacher attrition — in this case leaving one district for a position in another — is higher in districts with fewer students.
This is somewhat intuitive. Districts with fewer than 500 students usually have fewer resources so do not have the funding to pay much above the state minimum. Teachers, like every professional, want to improve their circumstances over time so will move on when they can.
Districts in the top two enrollment categories — from 25,000 students to those with more than 50,000 — thus have the lowest attrition rates. And the rates increase with each step down the enrollment ladder.
Longview ISD falls in the 5,000 to 9,999 range, a district size that has an average attrition rate of 19.5%, based on the latest figures from the Texas Education Agency.
But Longview ISD at the end of last year lost almost 25% of its teachers. Not only is that significantly higher than the average for its enrollment size, it most closely relates to the smallest-district group where attrition is the highest: the under-500 student category, which has a rate of 24.8%.
It is not much of a logical leap to suggest some problem is causing these higher rates of attrition — especially considering the same thing happened last year and the year before that.
Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox says he knows exactly what the problem is: Longview is forging ahead with new projects and some teachers just did not want to do the extra work necessary to achieve success.
He pointed to increasing use of the Montessori method and the district’s International Baccalaureate program as two examples.
To some degree, we believe he is right. Some teachers we spoke to or who responded to a story about attrition rates freely said they did not want to teach the Montessori style and left to avoid having to do so.
But the fact is Montessori teaching involves only a handful of the 140 teachers who left this spring. There must be something else.
In fact, a number of other teachers cited a “hostile work environment” as the reason for leaving Longview ISD.
Again, Wilcox seemed to blame the teachers. He suggested those who believed the environment was hostile just did not want to “learn a new way to deliver instruction” and that Longview would not be a fit for such educators.
Did the district really have that many recalcitrant teachers, a number amounting to a quarter of the instructional workforce? Sorry, but we don’t buy it. And even if that were true, it would suggest the district has been making seriously poor hiring decisions.
Neither do we buy that Longview ISD’s curriculum and demands are so much different from all other districts across the state that its elevated turnover rate can be blamed on those factors.
It is not helpful to blame the district’s high teacher turnover on teachers. The reasons certainly go well beyond such assertions, and deeper as well.
A more thoughtful and serious look into these high turnover rates is in order. If it is not a concern for trustees and taxpayers, it should be. And it deserves attention.
Who knows? It is possible we would gather new information that could make our city’s largest district even more successful.