Editorial: Abbott’s plan is sound as long as we stick to it

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday presented Texans with a well-reasoned and competent plan to move toward “reopening Texas” after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan — which keeps all public and private schools closed for the rest of this school year — puts medical and scientific facts at the fulcrum of decisions on when restrictions should be eased in Texas.
The data now show enough that Abbott will allow hospitals to perform some non-emergency procedures — cancer tests, for example — beginning next week.
After that, more rules relating to hospitals will be eased, but only if spread of the virus continues to stay flat or fall. The way forward under Abbott’s plan will be deliberate. No doors will suddenly be thrown open with hordes invited in to mingle with one another.
This philosophy seems to be at odds with the strategy put forth a day earlier by President Donald Trump in at least one particular way: Abbott intends on making certain that testing for COVID-19 catches up to the point results can guide next steps. At this time the state, indeed the entire nation, is far behind the curve on ability to test, to our detriment.
State parks will be reopened for use by all, though groups using them cannot be more than five persons who do not live together. Again, this is common sense. And the caution will serve us well in the long run.
Of course, the proof of the plan will be in how well it is administered.
Many Texans seem to be obeying orders to this point but there will be more rules fatigue, especially as spring continues to bloom. Sitting at home is not the way most Texans like to spend their days.
We predict some pushback, and some of that may even come from the “strike force” Abbott has assembled to work on the plan and advise him on when each step should be taken. While that includes doctors and other health officials, it also includes politicians, and some of them have shown they are not as enamored of science as they are with getting votes.
Abbott must keep a strong will to prevent such low-information types from holding sway. Of course all of us wish every business could open almost instantly, that all jobs could be returned to normal levels and the economy allowed to roll freely again.
The contraction of the economy has been tough on everyone but it has undoubtedly prevented untold suffering and death. It’s been definitively proven that social distancing has dramatically slowed the spread of this disease.
That’s one reason — though it is tough on high school seniors — that Abbott had to close schools for the rest of the year. Even if children don’t get as sick as often as their elders, they can still carry COVID-19 to others.
Another important step in Abbott’s plan was to add some restrictions to the way nursing homes are doing business in an effort to keep residents there safe. Nursing home patients throughout the nation have been hit hard by the virus and we don’t actually have good numbers on how many have died for that reason.
Despite what you might hear from Washington, this pandemic is not over. Far from it. Strong, competent leadership can keep it at bay only with the cooperation of the public. That’s our job and we should take it seriously.