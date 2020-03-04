Editorial: Abortion ordinances may cost small-city taxpayers

As it promised to do, the American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit against seven East Texas cities that passed some version of an anti-abortion ordinance brought to them by Right to Life East Texas Director Mark Lee Dickson.
The ordinances say they make each of the municipalities a “sanctuary city” by banning abortions within the city limits and, further, not allowing two pro-choice organizations to work within the cities.
Of course, no abortions are being done in any of these tiny cities, and no abortion clinics are considering opening facilities there. The ordinance, which Dickson has said was written by state Sen. Bryan Hughes, may have been intended to have real force but ultimately it was never anything more than a statement.
The problem is, no matter what Dickson and his organization might think about abortion, it is currently legal under a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Only two actions could change that: Another ruling by the court to overturn the first decision — Roe v. Wade — or a constitutional amendment. Nothing else will do.
It’s difficult to believe Dickson and Hughes do not know this and, further, that the council members and city attorneys in these seven cities were not aware. Instead, it is likely they knew and just believed the ACLU would not bother to sue such small cities.
Wrong.
Now they are faced with the prospect of fighting the suits in federal court, which would quickly bankrupt any of them, or hoping that a pro-life organization will step forward to pay for the legal representation they now need.
We don’t know if this was promised to them at the outset but, without it, taxpayers in these cities are going to face some costs no matter how elected officials proceed. Even simply allowing the ordinance to be overturned in a U.S. District Court would probably cost several thousand dollars, and that is with the minimum of a defense effort.
Any fight or appeal beyond that begins to involve serious money.
The ordinances will either be rendered moot through injunctions or by being declared unconstitutional. District court judges are bound by Supreme Court rulings and cannot make new law. Any significant change to abortion laws will have to come from the high court.
We understand the desire to fight abortion laws and that this is not an issue that is ever likely to go away, no matter which side wins at the Supreme Court level. Putting the burden on small-town taxpayers, however, is not the answer.
There are plenty of deeper pockets to challenge and defend abortion rights. Tiny Texas cities whose elected leaders are easily persuaded by a cause should not have to be at the forefront of the battle.