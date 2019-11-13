Editorial: Again, East Texas is facing risks in state's water plans

Drought is a fact of life in Texas. Though some dry spells are deeper and more widespread than others, all are a reminder of the vital importance of water to our state’s continuing growth.
For decades, another fact of life has been battles between water-rich areas and those whose own resources have been depleted by drought or growth-fueled consumption.
That has been particularly so when it comes to our part of East Texas and the ever-growing cities of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. In our region’s lands and abundant rainfall, our neighbors to the west see a way out of their problems. They need water, they say, and East Texas has plenty. Just dam it up and pipe it over.
That was the solution sought when the first coordinated state water plan was devised several years ago. The idea was to build a sprawling new reservoir near Mount Pleasant specifically to collect water for use in North Texas. East Texas has been able to push back, but the battle is continuing. It now includes discussions both of a new reservoir and expansion of an existing one.
Earlier this month, water planners from the two regions met in Tyler to discuss differences between the districts’ approaches to future needs. For three hours they met and, in the end, the one agreement reached was that they should meet again.
So far as we know, no date has been set for such a meeting. That might require another three-hour discussion.
The major area of contention, it seems, is that the urban district simply wants all the water resources it can get without much concern about how flooding large swaths of East Texas to create a new reservoir is going to affect the people who live and work here.
To build the lake the Dallas-area planners say is needed, tens of thousands of acres of East Texas farm and forest land would be inundated. Lost to the waters would be areas of great wilderness beauty, commerce and homes.
And that might only provide the Dallas-Fort Worth area with enough water for immediate needs. Growth there is on an ever-increasing pace, which means that as deep as the region’s current needs may be, the future will require even more.
The serious question, then, is: Will it ever be enough? Will East Texas become nothing more than a water resource for the state’s biggest cities? Or will even our resources fall short of the needs?
Fortunately, members of our region’s water district have not been cowed by their Dallas-area counterparts. To this point we have held our own but we have little doubt this will eventually come to a head and the state water board in Austin will be forced to make a decision.
East Texas may not prevail but our rights must not be ignored. We make conscious decisions to live here, and not in Dallas. The resources of our state are not meant only for the biggest cities. The state water board must remember that.