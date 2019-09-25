Editorial: Aggressive marketing needed to push Manufacturing Academy to next levels

Those who need it most sometimes don’t recognize the sound of opportunity knocking.
That could be because it doesn’t come knocking all that often. Sometimes, opportunity has to pound on the door before anyone pays attention.
Such appears to be the case with the East Texas Advanced Manufacturing Academy, a brilliant opportunity for traditional or home-schooled students, one that can give them dual-credit coursework with Texas State Technical College and Kilgore College. It’s geared to helping graduates land a job with an area industry.
And did we mention that it is free?
First-year enrollment numbers were fair for last fall’s opening, with 35 students taking advantage of the opportunity. That was a solid foundation and a good way for the academy to begin.
In its second year, when the academy should have been building on that foundation with healthy growth, enrollment instead has dropped. Only 30 students now are enrolled when the maximum is 80. That’s 50 spots of wasted opportunity both for students and schools.
The academy represents just about everything that could be right about a public-private partnership in education. There was tremendous support from the community and area manufacturing facilities, which have lent their expertise and even equipment when it has been needed.
That is as it should be. It means students who enter the academy have a better chance of landing a job when they graduate and manufacturers are getting a ready group of new employees. There aren’t many win-win situations available but this was one of them.
We don’t know where or if mistakes were made in the plan for growth, or perhaps where the marketing was lacking. It does seem that any expectation students would just come to the academy on their own was ill-founded.
Students, particularly of high-school age, need to be convinced that this opportunity should not be allowed to pass. There must be connection with the students themselves and with high school counselors, parents, and other mentors. The effort must be unflagging for the academy to be successful.
The great opportunity is clear to most adults and we would guess if this program were aimed at people in their 20s, it would quickly fill and many would be turned away. That’s not the primary audience the academy was designed to educate, though.
A great deal of planning, communication, money and effort was put into this exciting project, and we want to see it grow. The drop in enrollment doesn’t doom the program but does show it is time to reconsider the ways in which it is being presented to students, educators and parents.
A new path should be set before the next enrollment period. There are too many people and too many companies that can benefit from what the academy has to offer.
Aggressive marketing is needed to make the academy a fixture in the eyes of the public. Now is the time to work on serious changes for a simple reason: That which doesn’t grow eventually does not survive.