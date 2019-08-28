Editorial: All Rise can help all of us to be better

A few months ago, Cierra Evans took on a tough assignment to challenge Longview City Councilman Steve Pirtle in his run for reelection.
It is not so unusual for young candidates with little apparent experience to run against incumbents, and the result was not unusual either. Evans got less than 10% of the vote as Pirtle cruised to reelection.
None of that is surprising. It’s what has happened since the election that is remarkable.
Usually, the challenging candidate fades into the background, perhaps never to be politically heard from again. They tried, lost, then gave up.
Evans is not giving up in her attempts to improve Longview. Instead of going away licking her wounds, Evans has founded a new organization — with the help of UT Tyler political science major Kierra Green.
The new group is called All Rise and its stated goal is to engage young people in conversations, projects and hands-on community organizing. It is not a group based on politics, and Evans said it is strictly non-partisan. It is about getting young people involved in our community.
We believe All Rise has landed on one of the basic problems of our democracy, be it on the local level or national. Not enough people are paying attention and, thus, having little input into what is happening. Then, when election time comes, they see no reason to take the minimal effort to cast a ballot.
Disinterest is an ailment that can doom a democracy and in the United States it is a real and growing problem. Indeed, this is what has driven efforts to mandate term limits. If enough people were interested and active, those would never have been needed.
We’re sure Evans must realize the enormity of the task, but it is tough to take on a popular incumbent councilman, too.
Getting the organization off the ground — the first meeting was less than two weeks ago — was difficult enough but she will have to work to maintain interest for young people to stay engaged. If that can be accomplished, growth is possible but it is likely to be a long, hard slog.
Which is why we encourage people to show up to the next meeting of All Rise. The group is looking for members of every racial and political stripe. Indeed, diversity would be one attribute that would encourage faster growth.
Evans’ goal is a worthy one and we should all wish her the best of luck. To the extent that All Rise is successful it will not just help those who attend but the rest of us, too.
More information
For information about All Rise, call founder Cierra Evans at (903) 934-0129, or email her at cierraevans4longview@gmail.com