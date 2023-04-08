Editorial: Allowing voters to decide fate of Gregg County parking facility is right move

Gregg County commissioners made the right call in allowing voters to decide the fate of a proposed parking facility across from the courthouse in downtown Longview.
A more than $19 million bond measure will appear on the November ballot, allowing residents to sign off on the long-in-discussion project or forcing county officials to abandon those plans.
The facility would be built on the site of the former Regions Bank and parking lot properties at the southeast corner of Methvin and Center streets.
A previous plan presented to commissioners showed the 65-foot-tall structure would have almost 300 parking spaces and an office area to house multiple county departments, including the elections office, visitors center, veterans office and more.
The financial aspect of the project has changed in the past couple of years, a result of several factors including new state laws related to tax revenue.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt at one point floated a total cost of $9 million to about $12 million. He also at one time said a majority of that cost could be paid for with cash possibly combined with short-term debt that could be repaid within five or six years.
That’s no longer the case.
At the March 30 meeting where commissioners voted to place the bond measure on the fall ballot, Stoudt referenced a recent state law that he says is limiting the county’s ability to collect revenue and forcing it to dip into reserves to balance its budget.
He added that “there’s a point in time where you can only do that so long,” thus spurring the pivot to the bond proposition to pay for the parking facility.
If approved, the bond would incur anywhere between a 2-to 3-cent tax increase for county property owners.
Commissioners often have brought up how long this parking project has been talked about, with Stoudt previously saying those discussions began in 2014. He also previously noted that former County Judge Henry Atkinson, whose tenure ended in 1990, even talked about some type of new parking facility.
Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney also said in March that the parking facility has been a topic of discussion at 72 meetings.
In other words, it’s time to either get it done or move on.
Stoudt said if voters don’t pass the bond measure, the county would do the work itself to develop about 100 parking spaces on the property it already owns at the corner of Methvin and Center streets.
But we believe the project is worthwhile and would benefit downtown as well as the county’s residents.