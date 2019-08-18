Editorial: Already time for school year; let’s make it a great one

Ready or not, here come the students.
Many area school districts opened their doors last week, and those that did not will do so in the next few days. The beginning of school is here with all the excitement and promise it always brings.
Our districts so far have appeared to be prepared for the deluge of these first days, though there are always blips that can’t be anticipated. Spring Hill ISD, for instance, got hit with a threatening social media post that required extra security on opening day.
It was handled quickly and transparently and turned out, as is so often the case, not to be much of a threat. School districts, however, must take these matters completely seriously. It’s the threats that do not get made on social media — or with any other warning — that really worry us.
That situation notwithstanding, we have watched the first day of school process for decades, and this one seems to be about as good as any. Remember, though, that when all appears to be routine, it means a prodigious amount of work has gone on behind the scenes to make that possible.
The process of ginning up school is never easy but, then, neither is the day-to-day operation. It’s really a wonder that all goes as well as it does.
What helps is that teachers and administrators work in a calm manner to help ease nervousness on the part of students and — frankly — a number of parents.
Area educators may be buoyed this year by the knowledge they are being paid more. First, the Texas Legislature raised base salaries for every “step” in the salary process, then most area school districts added to that with local salary incentives.
The result is that teachers and others are much closer to being paid their actual worth. This is not just good for school employees but for the entire system. Attitudes change when people feel fairly compensated for the work they do.
At Longview ISD, which begins classes Monday, changes will be more pronounced than elsewhere. All pre-K and kindergarten students will now be taught at the East Texas Montessori Prep Academy. Not only is this a change in campuses from what parents were expecting but a change in teaching styles. This will bring new challenges as teachers, parents and students adapt. And we will not be surprised to see more changes in response to unforeseen issues.
The change is likely to cause some temporary traffic headaches at the school, too. We would caution parents to be careful and patient, especially during the first few weeks, while the kinks of loading and unloading get worked out.
Another big change — albeit one that might not be instantly noticed by students or parents — is that six Longview campuses will now be governed as charter schools under the new East Texas Advanced Academies and its appointed board.
As classes get underway, no one seems completely clear about what this change will mean. The concept is supposed to be a way to fund innovative education opportunities, but with few such private districts existing around the state, its impact remains to be seen.
The schools involved are East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Forest Park Middle School and Johnston-McQueen, Ware, J.L. Everhart and Bramlette elementary schools. We don’t expect problems since staff and teachers will remain the same, but it still bears watching by parents.
In these early days, we hope parents are understanding about problems but not hesitant to bring them up. Don’t assume school officials know or are working on the problem. Your telling them will be appreciated and helpful.
Now let’s proceed to the best school year that we can possibly have.