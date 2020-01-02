Editorial: An officer is shot down, and all of us are grieving

Senseless.
That word just keeps coming to mind as we consider the death of Panola County Deputy Chris Dickerson.
A decorated law officer who dedicated his too-short life to service to others in many ways, the young deputy was gunned down early Tuesday while conducting a traffic stop in Gary.
The 28-year-old leaves a grieving widow and two children without a father, apparently because of a coward who should never have had a gun.
So, once again, law officers are bearing the sorrow of losing one of their own. All of us should share that sorrow, in honor of all the men and women who put themselves in danger every day to keep the rest of us safe.
Dickerson certainly devoted his life to keeping us safe. After graduating from the Kilgore Police Academy, he began work eight years ago as a detention officer with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office. And he served as a volunteer firefighter with the Carthage Fire Department for six years.
In 2017, he was recognized for helping to save a woman from a fire. Working with two fellow deputies, Dickerson climbed through a broken window and through heavy smoke to get into the burning home. There, he found the woman unconscious on the floor. The deputies’ actions saved her life, and all three were rightly honored as life-saving heroes.
How ironic, and enraging, that his life is now ended simply for doing his job to keep our streets and highways safe.
According to reports, Dickerson stopped a vehicle driven by Gregory Wayne Newson of Shreveport for a traffic violation. As Dickerson approached Newson’s vehicle, he reportedly got out and began firing on Dickerson, who returned fire. The deputy was found by witnesses lying on the ground in front of his patrol car. He died later at UT Health Carthage.
Newson was arrested in Shreveport and charged with capital murder.
As word spread Tuesday of the senseless turn of events, officials began weighing in on the death of a hero. Among them was Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake, who put it this way: “This young man gave his life doing what he was put on earth to do,” the sheriff said.
Chief Deputy John DePresca said this: “It’s a sad day for every member of the department when you lose a family member. And that’s what we did: We lost a family member.”
One of the photos of Dickerson in our archives shows him front and center as part of an honor guard taking part in a 2018 ceremony to remember police officers and firefighters who died in the line of duty.
Now, less than two years later, Dickerson’s own life is over, himself killed in the line of duty.
The irony is sickening. And the loss is senseless.