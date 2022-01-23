Editorial: As filing for city and school races begins, consider privilege, responsibility of public service

A busy year at the ballot box is almost underway.
While early voting for the March Republican and Democratic primaries is weeks away, Longview-area residents with an itch to enter public service have a window of opportunity as filing for seats on city councils and school boards opened this past week.
As it always has been, voting remains a key right — and responsibility — to maintain our democracy.
East Texans will have three opportunities this year to exercise that right.
The upcoming primaries will decide multiple Gregg County races.
Among those are a Republican primary for Pct. 2 commissioner between longtime incumbent Darryl Primo and challenger Ray Bostick and a four-way Democratic primary for the Pct. 4 commissioner seat between incumbent Shannon Brown and challengers Danny E. Craig Sr., Gary “G” Floyd and Daryl Williams. (Neither race has a November opponent.)
At the state level, the next attorney general likely will be decided in the Republican primary. Incumbent Ken Paxton, whose legal issues have yet to be resolved, is opposed by numerous high-profile challengers — Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman and U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler.
Speaking of Gohmert, his successor also probably will be selected in March from among four Republican candidates, including Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran. Four Democratic candidates also are seeking a spot on the November ballot.
The primaries will set the stage for the November general election, where the state’s top elected position of governor will be decided. That’s shaping up as a battle between Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and former Democratic U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke.
Meanwhile, May elections hit even closer to home, as numerous seats on city councils and school boards will be decided.
In Longview, two seats on the City Council will be decided. District 5 Councilman David Wright isn’t seeking reelection, while District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle has said he will seek his third and final three-year term. (Pirtle, however, had not filed as of Friday.)
In District 5, attorney Jose Sanchez has filed, while Michelle Gamboa has launched a Facebook page also announcing her candidacy and told us she plans to file this week.
Among Longview school districts, two seats on the Longview ISD board are up in May — Place 5 held by Shan Bauer and Place 6 held by Ted Beard.
In Pine Tree ISD, three seats will decided, including Place 3 held by Aaron Klein; Place 4 held by Frank Richards; and Place 5 held by Jim Cerrato.
And three spots on the Spring Hill ISD board are on May’s ballot — Place 1 held by Meredith Smeltzer; Place 2 held by Ben Shelton; and Place 3 held by Kyle Stephens.
While voting is the first and basic step in taking part in the democratic process, we hope residents will take the next step and consider running to represent their council district or fill a school board seat.
Decisions made by these local elected bodies have a significant impact on our communities, from policies regarding infrastructure and economic development to how our children are educated.
It’s a big responsibility, but also a privilege we encourage community members to tackle head on.
Candidates can file with the city secretary or superintendent’s office until Feb. 18, and Election Day is May 7.