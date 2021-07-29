Editorial: August brings hottest temps of year, need for heat-related safety measures

Get ready to sizzle.
As July creeps to a close, August brings the end of lazy days by the pool, the start of school — and lots of opportunities for heat-related illness. That means it’s essential to practice safety measures for the health of yourself and your loved ones.
This week is a taste of what Longview-area residents can probably expect next month. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory that continues through the weekend with “with heat indices nearing or exceeding 105 degrees each day,” according to the advisory.
The average high temperature in August for the Longview area is 94 degrees, according to weather service historical data. (That officially makes August the hottest month of the year. July is right behind with an average high daily temperature of 93.5 degrees.)
And that doesn’t take into account the daily heat index, which “is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature,” according to weather.gov.
In other words, pour yourself a glass of iced tea, kick back and turn up the AC.
But for some folks — whether it’s because of their job or circumstance — that’s not possible. In those cases, take precautions.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends these steps when outdoors during extreme heat:
Wear appropriate clothing: Choose lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.
Schedule activities carefully: Try to limit outdoor activity to when it’s coolest, such as morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to recover.
Pace yourself: Cut down on exercise during the heat. If you’re not accustomed to working or exercising in a hot environment, start slowly and pick up the pace gradually. If exertion in the heat makes your heart pound and leaves you gasping for breath, stop all activity. Get into a cool area or into the shade, and rest, especially if you become lightheaded, confused, weak or faint.
Wear sunscreen: Sunburn affects your body’s ability to cool down and can make you dehydrated.
Stay hydrated: Drink more fluids, regardless of how active you are.
Finally, it’s vital to recognize that extreme heat can be downright deadly for the most vulnerable in our community.
This past week, a 3-year-old child died after being found unresponsive inside a locked vehicle at a home in Tyler. It’s unfortunate that isn’t an isolated incident.
In 2018 and 2019, a record 53 children in the United States died of vehicular heatstroke in each of those years, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. And almost 900 children have died since 1998 in the U.S. in circumstances related to being left in a hot vehicle.
It might seem to defy logic, but these tragedies occur far too often.
Cars can quickly heat up to dangerous temperatures, even with a window cracked open, according to the CDC. While anyone left in a parked car is at risk, children are especially at risk of getting a heat stroke or dying.
And don’t forget pets, who also require plenty of shade and fresh water when left outside.
As a National Weather Service meteorologist told us about this week’s heat wave: “This is nothing out of the ordinary.”
That’s true. East Texans expect it to get hot, but especially in the broiler otherwise known as August, keeping safety in mind could be a lifesaver.