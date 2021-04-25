Editorial: Bill eliminating Texas handgun permits, training just isn't common sense

The fate of a bill in the Legislature that would allow permitless carry of handguns remains cloudy, but it should raise red flags among Texans who want common sense measures to come out of Austin.
House Bill 1927 — authored by state Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, and sponsored by state Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview, and other area lawmakers — would eliminate the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to carry handguns if they are not already prohibited by state or federal law from possessing a firearm.
Essentially, the measure would do away with the mandatory training and exams that Texans must receive before being allowed to legally carry a handgun.
The House has approved the measure, but its future is less certain in the Senate.
Although Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said this past week that it didn’t have enough support in the Senate, he created a Senate committee made up of a majority of permitless carry supporters, the Texas Tribune reported. Schaefer’s bill has been referred to that committee with a hearing scheduled this week. But despite that movement, one of Patrick’s advisers said HB 1927 still lacks the needed votes in the Senate.
So how would permitless carry benefit Texans, according to Schaefer and other supporters?
He told the Tyler Morning Telegraph that his bill would “restore the rights of law-abiding Texans” while increasing personal safety. Other advocates have said the move would allow Texans simply to exercise rights guaranteed under the Second Amendment.
Schaefer argues that requiring Texans to take handgun training is a deterrent because of the time and cost involved, therefore preventing some residents from being able to legally protect themselves.
He also said that people who are prohibited from having a handgun, such as convicted felons or those convicted of certain assault offenses, would still not be able to possess one under his bill, meaning background checks would continue at stores.
Backers of permitless carry may call it “constitutional carry” because it gives the appearance of legislation that simply aims to bring state law more in line with the Second Amendment, but the checks on our right to own a handgun, such as required training, exist for a reason.
If the bill becomes law, here’s what handgun owners in Texas wouldn’t have to learn, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety:
“Laws that relate to weapons and the use of deadly force;
“Handgun use and safety, including use of restraint holsters and methods to ensure the secure carrying of openly carried handguns;
“Proper storage practices for handguns with an emphasis on storage practices that eliminate the possibility of accidental injury to a child.”
Numerous inherently dangerous activities require a license or permit in Texas, and it’s difficult to imagine the public safety implications if those requirements were removed.
Would you like to share a road with drivers who don’t have to take a training course and pass an exam to earn a license? The morning commute to work would become anything but routine.
Texas hunters of a certain age must complete training to obtain a license. Why? The activity carries a level of danger — for the hunter and for others.
And the assertion that our constitutional rights are absolute — which essentially is what backers of this bill argue — is false.
For example, the First Amendment guarantees the government shall not prohibit “the freedom of speech or of the press,” among other things.
But those rights to free speech come with boundaries — as courts have ruled over the years — that exclude such examples as inciting actions that would harm others, child pornography, lying under oath and protection in a workplace or private business.
And the rights given to a free press also aren’t absolute. This newspaper and others can’t publish libelous or defamatory content.
The idea of this legislation is based upon a false assumption, and as life-long gun owners and hunters, we know that owning a gun is a serious matter because mistakes with firearms cannot be undone.
A small amount of training and understanding of the responsibilities of owning a gun is a small hurdle to ensure basic gun safety.
The Legislature should close the door on permitless carry.
It’s just common sense.