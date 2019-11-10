Editorial: ‘Birth tourism’ doesn’t reflect well on the U.S.

Until very recently, you may not have known “birth tourism” even existed. But in the United States it certainly does, and the practice is becoming more common.
It may be even more surprising to learn such a thing occurs in Longview, and that is odd enough to have caught the attention of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Dr. Yasser Zeid estimates his Zeid Women’s Health Center has treated 20 or 30 international patients in the past six or seven years, with perhaps one in the past six months who came here to give birth.
Under our Constitution, any child born in the United States automatically becomes a U.S. citizen, no matter where the parents come from or where they may go after being born. This has struck some people as wrong, particularly after the terrorism of Sept. 11, 2001, and the fact many involved in birth tourism hail from the Middle East.
Those who can whip up a conspiracy as easily as Betty Crocker can bake a cake complain this is just part of a larger scheme that hinges on making travel to the United States easier for those from nations where Islam is the major religion. Then, they have babies who are automatic Americans.
We think claims of such conspiracy are a stretch.
Still, we wonder if birth tourism should be allowed only in the most pressing situations, such as when proper health care is not available in the home country or when either mother or child need specialized treatment that is not available at home.
We would never advocate turning away those who needed medical care, but in most cases health care is not what birth tourism is about. In fact, Zeid told our Jo Lee Ferguson for her recent story on his birth tourism practice that he turned down delivery of triplets from a foreign country because of the possibility of complications.
The patients involved in birth tourism are not impoverished. Rather, they tend to be quite wealthy. In Zeid’s practice, they are required to be in Longview at least three weeks before delivery and three weeks afterward. That and other factors mean it is not inexpensive.
But the reward is a U.S. citizenship and the ability to get a U.S. passport, which is no small thing. If nothing else, it opens up the domestic job market and residency.
Contrary to what some believe — including President Donald Trump — the United States is not the only nation that provides birthright citizenship. It is the standard for most of the Western Hemisphere it is the standard. Only a very few countries in the Americas do not allow it.
We do not want to change the 14th Amendment, which allows birthright citizenship. But birth tourism strikes us as a practice that borders on corrupt, and being done only for the money it brings those practicing it. That was never the amendment’s intent.
Surely the U.S. health care system has enough challenges facing it that this one is not needed. If, as it seems, doctors don’t have the good sense to shy away from this practice, then we call for law to be applied to prevent it.