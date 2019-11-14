Editorial: Bogle’s leadership will be missed in Longview

The move is at least five months away, but in April, Longview is going to lose one of its most dedicated citizens when Mark Bogle, leader of Eastman Chemical Co.’s Texas Operations, relocates to take the helm of company operations in Kingsport, Tennessee.
This is tremendous news for Bogle personally, of course, and all of Longview should wish him well in his next endeavors. We have no doubts that the success he found here will be mirrored in Tennessee, where Eastman is headquartered.
But there’s also no doubt his move will leave a hole in Longview’s leadership. In his time here — Bogle joined Eastman in Longview in 1981 — he has taken on just about every kind of civic responsibility imaginable and worked to make each organization better.
This is not at all to diminish the work that will be done by his successor, Andrew Coggins, who is moving to Texas from Tennessee, but community-minded spirits like Bogle are rare and he has injected a great deal of energy into Longview. He will be missed.
A short list of Bogle’s involvement in public causes includes membership or chairmanship of more than a dozen groups including Greater Longview United Way, Newgate Mission, Christus Good Shepherd Health System, the University of Texas at Austin Chemical Engineering Advisory Board, the Sabine Industrial District Advisory Committee, Longview 2020 and as current chairman of the Texas Chemical Council Board of Directors and Texas Council Freepac Board of Directors.
But those are only his “official” areas of focus and the list does not begin to reflect the impact he has had. For instance, one organization in the list is Newgate Mission. Bogle’s history of input and leadership on its board has undoubtedly helped hundreds, if not thousands, of individuals.
The same could be said of his work with the Greater Longview United Way. All kinds of organizations receive benefits from the United Way. It touches the lives of almost everyone in our community.
These community responsibilities take more than just a few hours, too. Those who have not been involved may not understand the dedication required to see that each job is done correctly. Many hours outside Bogle’s actual, paying job were needed.
And he was involved year after year.
Bogle will leave much behind, however. His example of good works in the community serves as a model for others to follow. We know he has inspired and encouraged many to follow the same path.
Our community has plenty of time between now and April to wish Bogle well and thank him for all he has done. Do not let that opportunity pass you by. His work should not be ignored or forgotten. It will serve Longview for many years to come.