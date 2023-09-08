Editorial cartoon: Sept. 9-10, 2023

Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 100F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.