Editorial: Charter school plan doesn’t give us much confidence

Anyone who’s been paying attention knew months ago Longview ISD was laying the foundation to convert all its campuses into charter schools run by private organizations.
This is true despite officials publicly declaring repeatedly no decision had been made, that the information-gathering was merely to consider options and not because a course had already been set.
Furthermore, we were told that public opinion would matter, as would what educational professionals (i.e.: teachers) had to say.
To all of which we can now say: Beans.
The inevitable has come to pass after a vote earlier this month by the Longview ISD board to contract with two new charter nonprofits — Longview Educates and Prospers, and the Texas Council for International Studies — to take the reins at various schools.
With three different charter organizations overseeing all Longview campuses, parents might be forgiven asking for a program to know which they should be dealing with.
The current group, East Texas Advanced Academies, is in charge of six campuses: East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, J.L. Everhart Elementary School, Johnston-McQueen Elementary School, Bramlett STEAM Academy and Forest Park Middle School.
Longview LEAP would take over the Early Graduation High School and the East Texas Advanced Manufacturing Academy.
The Texas Council for International Studies would be responsible for Longview High School, Foster Middle School, Hudson PEP Elementary School, Ned E. Williams Elementary School, Judson Middle School and South Ward Elementary School.
At least Longview LEAP has a board of three local people. The others are entities based elsewhere, though they will have local leaders on site.
What does all this mean for Longview ISD and students? It means more available money for schools, which is a good thing, though there has been no announcement of how this money might be used to improve education or make worthwhile all the uncertainty students, teachers and parents have been put through. It won’t do anyone much good if not used properly.
Spending money for fancy doodads or for show won’t help anything. We also don’t know how Longview ISD will be able to keep track of the expenditures, given the increasingly split nature of the organization. We hope a plan will be forthcoming that can provide enough transparency to make taxpayers comfortable.
We do know it will be more difficult for taxpayers and district residents to keep track of what is going on. The board meetings of each charter are, by law, open meetings, but at least during the time of pandemic that has not always been the case.
Last week, the ETAA board met to approve a contract with another group, Empower Schools, but accommodations were not made for any member of the public to view the proceedings, and required public notice was not given.
The documents signed with Empower Schools have not been made available and board leadership cannot be reached by telephone.
Is this the way the new partnerships will work with the other new charter organizations? We can only hope that is not the case. Right now, hope is about all we have to count on.