Editorial: Christmas Eve is a time for family, worship and tradition

All is not peaceful on this eve of Christmas 2019.
The president of the United States has been impeached by the House of Representatives and is awaiting trial by the Senate. Our troops are engaged in a half dozen wars including in Afghanistan, now the longest war in U.S. history. Strife continues in the Holy Land and so many other regions that we cannot list them here. The economies of Venezuela, Argentina, South Africa, Turkey, Greece, Ukraine and others are in trouble. Terrorists continue to plague our nation and the world, as do drug gangs.
Despite all that, Christmas Eve is always special to those of us who celebrate the birth of Christ. It is the joyful culmination of a season of waiting.
It is also a time for families and friends to join together and enjoy one another in the glow of twinkling lights and beloved carols. The bright eyes of youngsters eagerly awaiting the dawn of tomorrow brim with excitement and anticipation of this wonderful season.
There will be humor and frustration in some homes as feverish last-minute shopping, decorating and gift wrapping continue into the wee hours of Christmas Day.
Cooking preparations will begin and families will face the annual arguments over the gustatory attributes of bread vs. cornbread dressing or ham vs. turkey.
For many East Texas families, we know Christmas Eve will not be complete without a candlelit church service centered on the Christmas story in the Holy Bible. Some others may share a reading of “ ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas,” “A Christmas Carol,” or just settle down together to watch Christmas movies.
Cookies and milk will be set out for Santa and parents will tell their children to get to bed because, as everyone knows, St. Nicholas won’t come down the chimney until you’re sound asleep.
Yes, Christmas Eve is a time for families, for worship and for sharing in traditions that will become the precious memories of tomorrow.
Those of us who bask in the warmth of loving families and Christmas tradition should pause to remember and pray for the men and women of our armed forces and first responders who are not at home tonight. We should remember to pray for those who are facing hunger, illness, strife and other hardships. And we should remember to thank God, who provided the reason for our celebration of Christmas.