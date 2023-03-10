Editorial: City's historical Junction area needs help; Theatre Longview project could be first step

The bumpy spots in the red brick road at the east end of Methvin Street are indicative of the Longview Junction area.
This historical section of our city also has hit a rough patch.
But new life could be around the corner.
The nonprofit Theatre Longview wants to turn two of the empty, decaying buildings in the Junction into functioning arts spaces that would enhance our city’s Cultural District.
It’s a worthwhile project to hopefully kickstart the revitalization of a part of our city whose roots extend back to 1873. That’s when the “International-Great Northern Railroad completed its line from Hearne to Longview and intersected with the rails of the newly built Texas and Pacific,” according to the Texas State Historical Association.
A decade later, railway service — one car and one mule — between the Junction and downtown Longview locations began, which later became mule-free with the introduction of electric trolleys in 1912, according to the historical association.
The Junction boomed in population and activity in the 1880s and early 1890s as the railroad industry brought workers and their business to the area. Two hotels, a grocery store, drugstore, two boarding houses, two restaurants and even a two-room school were built — along with two saloons and a gambling house.
The city of Longview annexed the Junction in 1904, but when The Texas and Pacific moved its division offices and shops from the Junction to Mineola in January 1929, 700 families associated with the railroad also moved, according to the historical association.
Time hasn’t been kind to the handful of buildings near where Methvin ends before joining with North Sixth Street.
That’s especially true of 807 and 811 E. Methvin. Dilapidation has afflicted both of those buildings, which are owned by the now-defunct Longview Community Theatre.
During a Feb. 21 hearing in Longview Municipal Court, that group was given 60 days to either make repairs or demolish the structure at 811 E. Methvin.
Although no one from Longview Community Theatre appeared at the hearing, representatives of Theatre Longview were there, including new Executive Director Denise Knutson.
She said her organization’s goal is to demolish the structure and construct a new building where Theatre Longview could rehearse as well as use it for storage and set-building. (She said Theatre Longview performances would continue in the nearby Longview Community Center.)
Knutson added that the hope for the building next door — at 807 E. Methvin — is to use it for smaller shows, improv groups, workshops and more.
Although the Junction does have a Texas Historical Commission marker (which is placed around the corner at the Longview Train Depot), there’s no city historical designation.
And it wouldn’t much help at this point, anyway. That’s because such a designation couldn’t force property owners to repair or enhance structures in the Junction.
But if Theatre Longview’s plans come to fruition and redevelopment blossoms in the Junction, we would encourage the city’s Historic Preservation Commission to give serious consideration to such a designation.
That would help ensure blight doesn’t again plague an area of significant historical value to our city.